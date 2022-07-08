Jump to content
Kate and William confirm they will attend Wimbledon for the weekend’s finals

The royals will watch the finals from the royal box on Centre Court.

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Friday 08 July 2022 17:27
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge watch the quarter final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner (Aaron Chown/PA)

(PA Archive)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed they will be attending Wimbledon over the weekend to watch the singles finals.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Club, will watch the ladies’ final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur on Saturday from the royal box on Centre Court.

William will then join her to watch the men’s final on Sunday, which will see Nick Kyrgios go up against either British number one Cameron Norrie or top seed Novak Djokovic.

It comes as William’s cousin Princess Beatrice was spotted enjoying a day out at Wimbledon on Friday.

The Queen’s grandchild, who was wearing a pink and white floral dress, was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as the pair watched the matches from the royal box on Centre Court.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the royal box (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kate and William already attended the SW19 tournament on Tuesday where they watched Djokovic play Italian Jannik Sinner on Centre Court before moving to No 1 Court to cheer on Norrie.

The pair later hailed Norrie as “brilliant” after he beat Belgium’s David Goffin in a dramatic five-set quarter-finals match.

The duke and duchess tweeted a picture of the 26-year-old pumping his fist on the court, with the caption: “What a match! Just brilliant @cam_norrie”.

They later added: “What a day of tennis! Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @Cam_Norrie flying the flag in the singles!”

William and Kate, who wore a blue dress with white polka dots and pearl earrings, stood up in their seats to applaud the British number one when he secured his place in the semi-final.

