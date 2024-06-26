Driver of 4×4 to face no further action after crash which killed two schoolgirls

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The driver of a car that crashed into a school killing two eight-year-old girls will face no criminal charges after it was found she had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel.

Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6 last year.

Several others were injured when the 4×4 crashed through a fence and collided with a building.

Trevor Sterling, lawyer for the families, said: “This is disappointing; justice must not only be done, but seen to be done.

“In the absence of a process, how do we interrogate the evidence? What does this message send to the public that deaths can arise in a road traffic situation, and there could be no sanction because there is no process to interrogate the evidence?

“The next focus will be on the inquest, and there will be a deep and thorough review of the evidence, which will be examined by a jury if necessary.”