Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Driver of 4×4 to face no further action after crash which killed two schoolgirls

Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 26 June 2024 15:43
The driver of a 4×4 which crashed into a school in Wimbledon last year will not face criminal charges (Yui Mok/PA)
The driver of a 4×4 which crashed into a school in Wimbledon last year will not face criminal charges (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

The driver of a car that crashed into a school killing two eight-year-old girls will face no criminal charges after it was found she had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel.

Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6 last year.

Several others were injured when the 4×4 crashed through a fence and collided with a building.

Trevor Sterling, lawyer for the families, said: “This is disappointing; justice must not only be done, but seen to be done.

“In the absence of a process, how do we interrogate the evidence? What does this message send to the public that deaths can arise in a road traffic situation, and there could be no sanction because there is no process to interrogate the evidence?

“The next focus will be on the inquest, and there will be a deep and thorough review of the evidence, which will be examined by a jury if necessary.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in