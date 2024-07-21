Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man, 80, to appear in court charged with wife’s murder

Alan Sharp will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with the murder of his 80-year-old wife, Jenny.

Luke O'Reilly
Sunday 21 July 2024 23:37
Alan Sharp will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Alan Sharp will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court (PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

An 80-year-old man will appear in court charged with the murder of his wife.

Alan Sharp, of Raeburn Avenue, Tolworth, south-west London, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with killing his 80-year-old wife, Jenny, at the address they shared.

Police were called at around 9.30am on Friday to their address in Raeburn Avenue after Ms Sharp was found unresponsive, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Sharp was arrested at the scene and an investigation was launched. He was charged with murder on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday and gave the cause of death as “manual compression of the neck”, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “This is a terribly sad case. The family are being supported by specialist officers and we request their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in