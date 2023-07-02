Tennis fans urged to pack umbrellas as scattered showers expected at Wimbledon

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People going to Wimbledon have been urged to pack rain jackets and umbrellas as scattered showers are expected over London during the first week of the tennis tournament.

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota told fans to expect some rain in south-west London on Monday and a “much wetter day” on Tuesday.

But Thursday and Friday could bring better conditions for spectators, she said.

Ms Bokota said Sunday’s top temperature was likely to be the 22.3C recorded in Manston, Kent, at about 1.30pm.

Elsewhere, it was “mostly dry” with temperatures “into the early 20s” in many southern areas of the UK on Sunday.

But it was “much cooler” further north, with Kirkwall on Orkney in Scotland seeing a high of 12.5C, she said.

She added: “It’s also quite a lot more showery further north, so whilst there are a few light showers in the far South West, most of Wales and England, south of Hull have been dry, just seen a bit of cloud developing through today.

“But north of that we’ve seen some heavier showers, one or two thunderstorms over eastern Scotland as well, so there will be a couple of heavy showers just continuing through the evening.”

On Monday’s outlook, she said “the persistent rain that is lying over the very far north of Scotland is going to be lingering around through tomorrow morning and slowly starting to make its way further south, but incredibly slowly”.

She added: “And then there will just be isolated showers as we start tomorrow and there will be a little frontal wave that is going to be pushing across, sort of fringing Northern Ireland and going through parts of northern Wales and north England.

“And that will have a tail that crosses London as well, so whilst London and the Wimbledon area will probably start off with a nice bright start to the day, it will start to become a little cloudier and they’ll expect to see some rain from mid afternoon, and then continuing towards the evening.

“So becoming patchy through the evening but they’ll certainly be seeing some rain for a time at Wimbledon tomorrow.”

She said London will probably see highs of 21C or 22C on Tuesday, “and then further north probably into the high teens”.

She said Wimbledon-goers should “definitely pack an umbrella and a coat” as “there is going to be rain through the afternoon period”.

“I mean it will be quite showery in nature so it might be hit-and-miss but there is a more focused band that will be crossing through the afternoon, so there is a chance they might just see the edge of a lighter shower,” she added.

Elsewhere on Monday, she said there will be “slightly lighter winds but still breezy” with a few thunderstorms possible.

She added: “Probably parts of southern/northern Ireland and North West England, perhaps Yorkshire, might just see a few thunderstorms as well but, again, it should be moving through quite quickly so no major impact expected.”

Ms Bokota said “there’s a little bit of uncertainty as we head in towards Tuesday”, with another band of rain likely to move across the south of England.

“So it does look like a much wetter day for Wimbledon and it could be a bit persistent and heavy at times,” she said.

“Certainly through the morning we’re likely to see some rain at Wimbledon and it’s just how quickly it clears through the afternoon.

“Tuesday, still holding on to that risk of sunny spells and showers, so staying unsettled and fairly cool – close to average.

“Kind of much the same really, just sunshine and showers further north, some of those could be more prolonged at times across parts of Scotland.”

By Wednesday, the winds will be “steadily lightening as we head through the week”.

She said it is “looking at the moment like Thursday is probably the better day of the week and Friday just might be staying dry in the South East as well, so they’ll probably be good days for Wimbledon”.