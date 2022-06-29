Wimbledon star Henry Patten was ‘complete mess’ at university – proud flatmate

Doubles player Henry Patten will make his Wimbledon debut alongside teammate Julian Cash on Wednesday.

Laura Parnaby
Wednesday 29 June 2022 10:04
Julian Cash, left, in doubles action with Henry Patten (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Julian Cash, left, in doubles action with Henry Patten (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Wire)

British Wimbledon player Henry Patten was “a complete mess” at university before he started taking tennis seriously, his roommate of five years has revealed.

Patten, 26, will make his SW19 debut alongside Julian Cash in their doubles match on Wednesday against thirteenth seeds Santiago Gonzalez, from Mexico, and Andres Molteni, from Argentina.

The Colchester-born player’s university flatmate, Olly Cull, 24, said he felt “incredibly proud” of how far his friend had come, while in the queue for the tournament on Wednesday.

Mr Cull, an accountant from Birmingham, said he met Patten at Heathrow Airport on their way to start university in the US where they went on to play tennis together.

We speak every day, he’s just so excited

Olly Cull, Henry Patten's university flatmate

Recommended

When asked how it felt to be seeing his friend play at the prestigious venue, Mr Cull told the PA news agency: “Amazing.

“Very jealous seeing as he was my doubles partner and now I’m here waking up at six in the morning to watch him play tennis.

“I’m incredibly proud and I can’t wait to get on court and watch.

“He’s playing with Julian, who I don’t know personally, but they’re doing amazingly. They won 18 of their last 20 matches.

“We speak every day, he’s just so excited. It’s a completely new experience for him, this is his Wimbledon debut.

Henry Patten in action (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Archive)

“I haven’t spoken to him this morning, but I’m sure there’s some nerves there, but I’m sure more excitement.

“They’re playing the thirteenth seeds so nothing to lose for them, they’re going in as two British wildcards.”

When asked what the left-handed player was like as a roommate, Mr Cull laughed and said: “A complete mess.

“He’s sorted himself out for sure. He was messy, late for everything, (bad) work ethic, nights out.

Recommended

“But no, he’s doing very well, I’m very proud of him.”

He said that Patten’s parents, two brothers and sister would be supporting from the sidelines, along with more of their friends.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in