Kate seen in public for first time since presenting Wimbledon men’s trophy

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Princess of Wales has been seen in public for the first time since she presented the Wimbledon men’s singles trophy last month.

Kate joined her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the King and Queen at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in Scotland on Sunday.

The princess announced in March that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

She made her first public appearance after announcing her diagnosis at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in June, and gave Carlos Alcaraz his championship trophy at Wimbledon in July.

It is understood her outing on Sunday is the first time she will have been seen publicly since the grand slam, although she and William shared a video message earlier this month congratulating Team GB athletes after the Paris Olympics.