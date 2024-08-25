Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kate seen in public for first time since presenting Wimbledon men’s trophy

She joined her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the King and Queen at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in Scotland on Sunday.

Ellie Ng
Sunday 25 August 2024 14:58
The Princess of Wales presented the men’s singles trophy at Wimbledon last month (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Princess of Wales presented the men’s singles trophy at Wimbledon last month (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The Princess of Wales has been seen in public for the first time since she presented the Wimbledon men’s singles trophy last month.

Kate joined her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the King and Queen at Crathie Church, near Balmoral Castle, in Scotland on Sunday.

The princess announced in March that she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

She made her first public appearance after announcing her diagnosis at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in June, and gave Carlos Alcaraz his championship trophy at Wimbledon in July.

It is understood her outing on Sunday is the first time she will have been seen publicly since the grand slam, although she and William shared a video message earlier this month congratulating Team GB athletes after the Paris Olympics.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in