Watch live: Police respond to ‘serious collision’ at Wimbledon school

Watch live as police respond to the scene of a "serious collision" at a primary school in Wimbledon on Thursday, 6 July.

Seven children and two adults have been injured after a car collided with a building at The Study Prepatory School, a girls' prep school on Camp Road, this morning.

Emergency services, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the incident at around 9.54am.

The school sits on Wimbledon Common, a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club which is currently hosting the world-famous tennis tournament.

“Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can," the Metropolitan Police said.

The force confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Two fire engines and two fire rescue units have been deployed to the scene, London Fire Brigade said.

Wimbledon and Putney Commons have urged the public to stay away from the area to allow free access to the emergency services.

“Very concerned to hear about the Study Preparatory School at Camp Road this morning. A major incident has been declared and I know all emergency services are on site. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study," Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond said.