Four charged over harassment of giraffe during break-in at a zoo
Armed officers used night vision sights at Marwell Zoo near Winchester after reports on social media of people throwing things at the animals.
Four people have been charged in connection with a break-in at a zoo during which items were thrown at a giraffe causing it “unnecessary suffering”.
Armed police officers used night vision sights at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, after reports that people had been posting images on social media of them throwing things at the animals in the incident on the night of February 15 2021.
Nathan Daniels, 21, of Alexander Grove, Fareham, Bradley Green, 23, of Salterns Estate, Fareham and Jason Huggitt, 23, of Brockhurst Road, Gosport, have each been charged with burglary with intent to commit criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Coral Lock, 23, of Southway, Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.
All four have been served a postal requisition to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on September 15.
