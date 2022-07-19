Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen on royal duty inside Windsor as UK records ‘highest-ever’ temperature

The monarch met the new US ambassador virtually on Tuesday.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 19 July 2022 13:22
The Queen, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive the US ambassador, Jane Hartley (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive the US ambassador, Jane Hartley (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen carried on with her royal duties during the heatwave despite the UK facing its hottest day on record.

The monarch, 96, welcomed the new US ambassador Jane Hartley from the safety of inside Windsor Castle during the virtual audience on Tuesday.

The Queen, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive the US Ambassador, Jane Hartley (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

As the country sweltered in the extreme temperatures which exceeded 40C for the first time, the nation’s longest reigning monarch wore a floral summer dress as she chatted on screen with the American diplomat, who presented her credentials at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen, who was seated in her Oak Room sitting room at Windsor, has in the past been pictured with a Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link purifier fan at the Palace, and is also likely to also have one at her Berkshire castle.

Recommended

The Queen – with her Dyson fan in the background – with Boris Johnson in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Angela Kelly, the monarch’s senior dresser, has told how she opts for “light, dynamic fabrics that move and flow with the breeze” for the Queen in the summer and “strong florals with vibrant colours”.

“In warmer weather, I typically design with a more open neckline,” she wrote in her book The Other Side of the Coin.

When dressing casually, the Queen often wears silk blouses or cotton shirts, and a skirt.

Royal servants will also be helping to keep the Queen’s dogs cool – her elderly dorgi Candy and two corgi puppies Muick and Sandy.

The Queen during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The Queen, who is facing ongoing mobility issues and is less than four years away from her 100th birthday, has increasingly turned to virtual engagements in recent times during and since the pandemic.

But she was out and about last Friday when she made a rare public appearance away from Windsor Castle to formally open the new £22m Thames Hospice building in nearby Maidenhead.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in