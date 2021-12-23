Charles and Camilla to join Queen on Christmas Day
The monarch will be staying at Windsor for Christmas this year.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be with the Queen on Christmas Day, a Clarence House spokesman has said.
The Queen will be staying at Windsor for her first Christmas without her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh rather than travelling to Sandringham as usual.
But she will be joined by members of her family over the festive period, including a visit from Charles and Camilla on Christmas Day.
The Queen took the decision to remain at Windsor as a “precautionary” measure following rising Covid-19 case numbers.
Last year, the Queen and Philip also spent the Christmas period at Windsor.
The head of state normally hosts her family at Sandringham in Norfolk over the holidays, and they are watched by crowds as they attend church on December 25.
It has not yet been confirmed where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.