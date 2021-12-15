Queen hoping to host family Christmas party but final decision yet to be made

The 95-year-old monarch invites her extended family to a pre-Christmas lunch each year.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 15 December 2021 10:21
The Queen is yet to decide if her annual Christmas party for her family should go ahead (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen is yet to decide if her annual Christmas party for her family should go ahead (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen is still to make a final decision on whether to hold her traditional pre-Christmas family party next week.

Plans are fully in place for the festive lunch the monarch hosts each year for her extended family, and preparations are under way.

But it is understood the Queen is still considering whether the get-together should happen amid rising Covid cases and the surge in the Omicron variant.

The Queen, 95, is due to hold the lunch next Tuesday at Windsor Castle where she has been staying for most of the pandemic, The Sun newspaper said.

Last year’s gathering was unable to take place because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Recommended

The Queen during one of her past Christmas broadcasts (John Stillwell/PA)
(PA Archive)

Most years, the Queen invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her at Buckingham Palace before she departs for her annual Christmas stay at Sandringham.

The Palace is undergoing major renovation works at present.

The pre-Christmas celebration gives the head of state a chance to catch up with relatives who are unable to travel to Norfolk for Christmas Day.

The wider family is also usually invited, including the Queen’s cousins – the Gloucesters, the Duke of Kent and the Michaels of Kent.

This Christmas is the Queen’s first since the death of her husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh.

She has only been carrying out light duties since October 20 when concerns for her health were heightened after royal doctors ordered her to rest and she spent a night in hospital undergoing tests.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in