In Pictures: A final and poignant day of farewell to the Queen

The nation has paid its respects to the Queen, on a solemn day that saw the royal family unite with dignitaries, community figures and the general public at the state funeral at Westminster.

Millions watched as images from the funeral processions were broadcast around the world, before the Queen’s coffin was carried to Windsor for a committal service at St George’s Chapel at her Windsor Castle home.

Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 6.29am to pay her respects on the final day of the lying in state (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales, the King, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Sussex followed the coffin to Westminster Abbey (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The bearer party was made up of members of the Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards (Gareth Cattermole/PA) (PA Wire)

Princess of Wales arriving at the state funeral by car (Tim Goode/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex outside Westminster Abbey (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey after the service (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The State Gun Carriage, being pulled by 142 naval ratings carrying the coffin of the Queen (Wo1 Rupert Frere/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA) (PA Media)

The Mall stands empty before the procession (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects during the coffin procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch (Carl Court/PA) (PA Wire)

The State Gun Carriage arrives at Wellington Arch (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex, Prince George, the Queen Consort and the Duchess of Sussex at Wellington Arch (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, the Duke of Sussex, the Queen Consort, the Duchess of Sussex, the Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips and the Duke of York look on as the carriage arrives (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The bearer party carries the coffin to the State Hearse (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The procession travels up the Long Walk in Windsor (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, stands as the procession passes by (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The hearse passes through Windsor (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, with the Duke of York and footmen during the procession through Windsor Castle (Glyn Kirk/PA) (PA Wire)

Flowers land on the hearse as it travels up The Long Walk (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex follow their father and the Princess Royal behind the hearse as it arrives at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Coffin bearers carry the Queen into St George’s Chapel (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The coffin arrives inside the chapel (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex at the committal service (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)