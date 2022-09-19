In Pictures: A final and poignant day of farewell to the Queen
Thousands lined the route as the late monarch’s coffin was taken by gun carriage and hearse to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The nation has paid its respects to the Queen, on a solemn day that saw the royal family unite with dignitaries, community figures and the general public at the state funeral at Westminster.
Millions watched as images from the funeral processions were broadcast around the world, before the Queen’s coffin was carried to Windsor for a committal service at St George’s Chapel at her Windsor Castle home.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.