Queen returns to Windsor after reaching Platinum Jubilee milestone

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle just a day after reaching her milestone of 70 years on the throne and is preparing to resume her normal duties.

The date of the service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh has also been announced – March 29 – which the Queen hopes to attend at Westminster Abbey.

A number of significant events in the Queen’s diary have been made public, a move that follows a reception at Sandringham at the weekend where she looked relaxed and well after a health scare in recent months.

The 95-year-old Queen was advised to undertake light duties after a night in hospital last autumn, and it is likely she will still be mindful of the advice.

But at the weekend the Queen held her largest in-person public engagement since then, welcoming members of the Sandringham community to her Norfolk home to celebrate the Jubilee.

She used a walking stick but looked well, moved freely and clearly enjoyed meeting former Sandringham estate workers, charity volunteers and colleagues from the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute.

Earlier the Queen flew by helicopter back to Windsor Castle and on March 2 hopes to attend a diplomatic reception there.

Less than two weeks later she plans to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

The Queen clearly enjoyed the Sandringham reception at the weekend (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

A source said: “In addition, her majesty will be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings, continuing to mix both virtual and in-person events.”

Philip’s thanksgiving service is likely to see large numbers of the royal family attending, alongside the duke’s friends, colleagues and representatives of organisations he supported – but central will be the Queen.

After the poignant image of the monarch sat distanced from other mourners due to Covid regulations during Philip’s funeral service, she will be surrounded by those who knew and loved her husband.

The Commonwealth Service is also an important date in the royal diary, with the Queen expected to lead the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the event.

Affectionately known as the “family of nations”, it has played an important role throughout the monarch’s reign, and she takes a special interest in the institution.

Gun salutes were fired in Green Park (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations began with a bang, as gun salutes were fired across the country to mark her 70-year reign.

Events will be held over the coming year in honour of the Queen, who at the weekend renewed her 1947 pledge to the nation and Commonwealth “that my life will always be devoted to your service”.

At noon, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, named by the Queen’s father King George VI, 75 years ago, fired a 41-gun salute from London’s Green Park.

Then an hour later the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London – an extra 21 for the City of London.

Ceremonial volleys were fired a day after February 6, Accession Day, when Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II, as the anniversary fell on a Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw who as Brigade Major of the prestigious Household Division oversees the Army’s big ceremonial events, said: “For me this is the launch of the Platinum Jubilee, this is where it all starts for all of us and as a country.”