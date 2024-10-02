Kate’s hugs for teenage photographer with cancer after day at Windsor ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Prince and Princess of Wales have met an aspiring photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer after inviting the teenager to take pictures at investitures at Windsor Castle.

Kate, in a rare appearance, was pictured hugging Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate, after the princess, who has completed her chemotherapy treatment following her own cancer diagnosis, and William met the teenager and her family after the ceremony on Wednesday.

In a personal message on social media, William and Kate said: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

Liz described being “over the moon” after meeting the prince and princess at the castle.

“Such lovely, genuine and kind people, I’m over the moon that my family and I had this experience,” she wrote on social media.

The teenager began a photography bucket list appeal after being diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January.

Her mum, Vicky Roboyna, said in June doctors have told her daughter she has between six months and three years to live.

Liz was invited by the prince to take photos of investiture recipients receiving their honours from William and learn about pictures taken throughout the day.

Some of her images were shared on Kensington Palace’s social media including photos of cyclist Sir Mark Cavendish with the prince, and footballer Karen Carney.

Kensington Palace said William found out about Liz through the London Air Ambulance Charity of which he is patron.

“Following the investiture both the Prince and Princess of Wales met Liz privately with her family to hear about her day and journey,” a Palace spokesperson said.

Kate, wearing her hair down with gold earrings, was dressed in a burgundy trouser suit and beige top and was pictured embracing Liz.

The prince and princess also posed for a group shot with Liz’s family, her mother Vicky, stepfather Aaron and brother Mateo.