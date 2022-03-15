Queen greets diplomats on screen at Windsor

The monarch held virtual audiences – the day after missing the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Laura Elston
Tuesday 15 March 2022 14:22
The Queen during a virtual audience with Enkhsukh Battumur, Ambassador of Mongolia (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen during a virtual audience with Enkhsukh Battumur, Ambassador of Mongolia (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen has carried out virtual audiences at Windsor – the day after missing the Commonwealth Day service.

The head of state, in a blue and grey patterned silk day dress, received the ambassadors of Mongolia and Tajikistan via video-link at her Berkshire royal residence on Tuesday.

Enkhsukh Battumur, Ambassador of Mongolia, and his wife Ganchimeg Purevdorj, are received by the Queen via video-link (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Mongolian ambassador Enkhsukh Battumur, in traditional dress, presented his letters of credence as he spoke to the monarch online.

The Queen, 95, also greeted Rukhshona Emomali, the republic of Tajikistan’s diplomat.

Recommended

On Monday the Prince of Wales represented his mother in Westminster Abbey for the annual celebration of the Commonwealth.

Rukhshona Emomali, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan, presents her credentials to the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen, who has just recovered from Covid, pulled out of attending the high-profile event – due to her comfort rather than a specific illness.

In her message on Commonwealth Day, the monarch said it had made her happy, during her Platinum Jubilee year, to reaffirm the pledge she made in 1947 as a 21-year-old to devote her life in service.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in