In Pictures: Bracing start to New Year’s Day for sea swimmers

Dozens took the plunge, including on the Wirral and in Dorset.

Pa Reporters
Saturday 01 January 2022 12:04
Swimmers make their way out to sea as the sun begins to rise over Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Swimmers make their way out to sea as the sun begins to rise over Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

While overnight temperatures were warmer than normal, the seas around the UK were still icy enough to make a traditional New Year’s Day swim a chilly prospect for many.

However dozens took the plunge on Saturday morning, including at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral and at Boscombe Beach in Dorset

Swimmers take part in the New Year’s Day swim at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
Not everyone was as keen to get their paws wet (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
Despite the mild temperatures on shore, the water was still very chilly for brave swimmers in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

The Met Office said temperatures increased overnight to reach 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd north Wales after a New Year’s Eve record of 15.8C was set in Merryfield in Somerset and Nantwich in Cheshire.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7C or 8C, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country.

There was plenty of splashing around as the sun rose at Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
Holding your breath only keeps the cold at bay for so long (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
Others decided to keep warm and enjoy the waves while staying firmly wrapped up on the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)
There was time to record the freezing feat for prosperity (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)
Dozens took to the water on a calm New Year’s Day morning (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in