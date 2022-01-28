Six casualties after fire breaks out at house in Wishaw
The fire service said six people were passed into the care of paramedics.
Six casualties have been reported after a fire broke out at a house in Wishaw North Lanarkshire.
The alarm was raised just before 7.30pm on Friday, with emergency services closing off Stewarton Street as they responded.
Locals shared videos of police, ambulance and fire service vehicles at the scene of the fire on social media.
Fire crews remained at the scene later in the evening.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted at 7.26pm.
She said: “Operations control mobilised four appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a two-storey property.
“Six casualties were passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service and crews remain at the scene.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.