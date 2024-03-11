Jump to content

Boy, 16, charged with murder in connection with Wolverhampton park stabbing

Harleigh Hepworth, 17, was stabbed in Wolverhampton’s West Park and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics on Thursday.

Stephanie Wareham
Monday 11 March 2024 11:04
Harleigh Hepworth, 17, was fatally stabbed in West Park, Wolverhampton, on March 7 (West Midlands Police/PA)
Harleigh Hepworth, 17, was fatally stabbed in West Park, Wolverhampton, on March 7 (West Midlands Police/PA)

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Harleigh Hepworth in Wolverhampton.

Harleigh, 17, from Staffordshire, was found with fatal wounds at around 4.30pm in West Park on March 7.

West Midlands Police say a 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, while a second boy, aged 17, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ade George, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Harleigh.

“We have now charged a boy over Harleigh’s death but our inquiries are continuing.

“Extra patrols in the area will continue to provide reassurance to the community and support everyone affected.”

