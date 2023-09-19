Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Three men arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

The boy was pronounced dead at an address in Warnford Walk on Monday afternoon.

Callum Parke
Tuesday 19 September 2023 12:54
The arrested men remain in custody, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
The arrested men remain in custody, police said (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Three men have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police (WMP) said the boy was found with stab wounds in Warnford Walk shortly after 4.30pm on Monday.

He was given CPR and treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, two men aged 22 were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A third man, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.

Recommended

The victim’s family are being supported by specialist officers, WMP added.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact the force via 101 quoting incident 3421 of September 18.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in