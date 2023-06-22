Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Barbara Kingsolver: I’m mad the Women’s Prize for Fiction is still needed

The US author, 68, said that books by women were still not ‘discussed or reviewed’ in the same way as their male counterparts.

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 22 June 2023 06:29
Barbara Kingsolver made history by winning the Women’s Prize for Fiction for the second time (Ian West/PA)
Barbara Kingsolver made history by winning the Women’s Prize for Fiction for the second time (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Barbara Kingsolver says modern literature is still “struggling with a respect gap” and she is “mad” that the Women’s Prize for Fiction is still necessary.

The US author, 68, said that books by women were still not “discussed or reviewed” in the same way as their male counterparts.

Earlier this month she made history by winning the Women’s Prize for Fiction for the second time – the first author to do so – for her 10th novel Demon Copperhead.

Judges voted “unanimously” to crown the book, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic David Copperfield, as the winner.

The novel also won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize For Fiction last month alongside Hernan Diaz’s Trust.

Recommended

Speaking to the i newspaper, Kingsolver said: ”With Demon having received a good deal of respect, I guess I’ve arrived at the point where the world thinks I’m allowed to write whatever.”

The Women’s Prize for Fiction was founded in 1996 by author Kate Mosse after she noted the lack of female writers on the prestigious Booker Prize shortlist.

“It amazes me that we are still struggling with a respect gap,” Kingsolver told the i.

“Our books are not discussed or reviewed or respected in the same way, so it really makes me mad that we still need this prize.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in