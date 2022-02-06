Murderer arrested after going missing from prison

Christopher Mortimer is serving a life sentence for murder.

Aine Fox
Sunday 06 February 2022 00:56
Police said Christopher Mortimer was discovered to have been missing from Hollesley Bay prison at around 8am on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Police said Christopher Mortimer was discovered to have been missing from Hollesley Bay prison at around 8am on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

A murderer has been arrested after going missing from a prison in Suffolk.

Police said Christopher Mortimer was discovered to have been missing from Hollesley Bay prison at around 8am on Saturday.

Suffolk Police said Mortimer was arrested in the Woodbridge area on Saturday evening and returned to the prison system.

Christopher Mortimer, who is serving a life sentence for murder, has gone missing from Hollesley Bay prison (Suffolk Police/PA)

The 37-year-old is serving a life sentence for murder.

Recommended

Police also offered their thanks to the public for their assistance in helping the force track him down.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in