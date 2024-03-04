Jump to content

Man charged with murder and attempted murder

Wendy Francis died and another woman was found with life-threatening injuries at an address in Worcester over the weekend.

Stephanie Wareham
Monday 04 March 2024 10:06
Wendy Francis was found dead at an address in Worcester on Saturday evening (West Mercia Police/PA)
A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after one woman was killed and another seriously injured.

Wendy Francis, 61, who was described as “one in a million” by her family, was found dead at an address in Haresfield Close, Worcester, on Saturday evening.

Another woman, aged 38, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now stable, West Mercia Police said.

Damian Homer, 50, of Haresfield Close in Worcester, was charged on Monday morning and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court later.

Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding, of the Major Investigation Unit, previously reassured the public it was an “isolated incident”.

In a statement released over the weekend, Ms Francis’s family, who asked that their privacy be respected, said: “Wendy will be hugely missed. She was one in a million and much-loved.”

