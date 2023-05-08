Man charged with attempted murder after attack on 71-year-old woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 71-year-old woman was attacked in Worcester on Sunday, West Mercia Police have said.

Anthony Roberts, 56, of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, was also charged with sexual assault and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Roberts, who has been remanded in police custody, is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The woman, who was attacked in Kleve Walk alongside the River Severn near the city centre at around 2am on Sunday, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police said she suffered multiple stab wounds.

Superintendent Rebecca Love reassured the public that police were treating the attack as “an isolated incident”.