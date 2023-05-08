Jump to content

Man charged with attempted murder after attack on 71-year-old woman

The woman remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Rob Freeman
Monday 08 May 2023 03:06
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 71-year-old woman was attacked in Worcester on Sunday, West Mercia Police have said.

Anthony Roberts, 56, of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, was also charged with sexual assault and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Roberts, who has been remanded in police custody, is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The woman, who was attacked in Kleve Walk alongside the River Severn near the city centre at around 2am on Sunday, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police said she suffered multiple stab wounds.

Superintendent Rebecca Love reassured the public that police were treating the attack as “an isolated incident”.

