All aboard the Asparagus Express

A niche festival dedicated to asparagus is holding a unique launch event on St George’s Day – on a steam train.

The British Asparagus Festival heralds the arrival of the beloved green spear to the Vale of Evesham in Worcestershire.

The launch event marks the commencement of two months of celebrations dedicated to all things asparagus.

On April 23, the festivities commence with a gathering of Morgans and other classic cars at the Fleece Inn in Bretforton before leaving for Broadway station.

The Asparagus Express steam train departs Broadway bound for Cheltenham Racecourse before making the return journey in the afternoon.

Over the years, The British Asparagus Festival team has been to Buckingham Palace, Worcester Cathedral, the European Parliament in Brussels, Royal Hospital Chelsea and many more.

The British Asparagus Festival is an annual celebration spanning the traditional Asparagus harvest and celebrating the Vale of Evesham’s most famous produce.

St George’s Day has become synonymous with the start of British asparagus season, thanks to the Vale of Evesham’s British Asparagus Festival.

Some of the best asparagus in the world is said to come from this area of the country – also known as the UK’s fruit and vegetable basket.

For 2024, the asparagus will be donated to the Cheltenham-based charity National Star, where students will turn the vegetable into dishes to be served at the StarBistro.

National Star chief executive Lynette Barrett said: “Preparing young people with disabilities for adulthood is what National Star is all about.

“An important part of that preparation is learning about healthy eating, understanding the importance of local seasonal food and of course how to prepare balanced and tasty meals.

“We are thrilled that the British Asparagus Festival has chosen StarBistro at National Star as the final home for the first hundred-round of Vale Asparagus.

“National Star students will be at the ready to transform the asparagus into delicious soup and then enjoy their efforts.”

Catherine Johnson, from the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway, added: “The GWSR are delighted to be involved in this fantastic event, celebrating the beautiful asparagus our region grows – it is great to be involved in the transportation of this on our fantastic locomotive and supporting National Star is an added bonus.”