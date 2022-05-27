Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found in Worcestershire
West Mercia Police said the man was arrested on Friday after the body was discovered in Wast Hills Lane, in Hopwood.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found in Worcestershire.
West Mercia Police said the man, 30, was arrested on Friday after the body was discovered in Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood.
A 51-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue.
Police said a cordon is still in place on Wast Hills Lane, which remains closed.
Anyone with information is urged to visit mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ19A99-PO1 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.