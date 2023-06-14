Jump to content

Pensioner dies after vanishing while swimming in Worcestershire river

The body of a woman in her 70s was recovered from the River Avon just after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Ellie Ng
Wednesday 14 June 2023 21:06
Cropthorne Mill and the River Avon in Worcestershire (File image/Alamy/PA)
Cropthorne Mill and the River Avon in Worcestershire (File image/Alamy/PA)

A pensioner has died after vanishing while swimming with friends in a Worcestershire river.

Officers were called on Wednesday afternoon after the woman, who was in her 70s, went missing after entering the River Avon at Cropthorne Mill in Fladbury, near Evesham, West Mercia Police said.

Extensive searches were carried out by police and the Hereford and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service – including with a police helicopter – but the woman’s body was recovered from the river just after 7.30pm.

This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends

Superintendent Sue Thomas

There are no suspicious circumstances, the force said.

Superintendent Sue Thomas said: “This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends.

“Extensive searches were carried out in the water and the surrounding area after she was reported missing and we understand that the amount of emergency response may have caused some alarm in the area but we can confirm that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.”

