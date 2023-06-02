Jump to content

World’s joint-biggest cargo ship leaves UK after first visit

The MSC Loreto vessel is capable of holding 24,346 standard containers.

Sam Russell
Friday 02 June 2023 08:03
The world’s largest cargo ship MSC Loreto prepares to leave the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk after her maiden call to the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

The world’s joint-largest cargo ship has set sail from the UK after its first visit.

The 1,300ft (400-metre) MSC Loreto vessel is capable of holding 24,346 standard containers, which is currently the record number.

It shares this title with its sister vessel, the MSC Irina.

MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, in the early hours of Tuesday.

It began to move from the dock just after 5am on Friday after thousands of containers were exchanged.

The vessel, which is operated by the Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company, arrived in the UK from Rotterdam.

It started its maiden voyage from Ningbo in China in April.

