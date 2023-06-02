World’s joint-biggest cargo ship leaves UK after first visit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The world’s joint-largest cargo ship has set sail from the UK after its first visit.

The 1,300ft (400-metre) MSC Loreto vessel is capable of holding 24,346 standard containers, which is currently the record number.

It shares this title with its sister vessel, the MSC Irina.

MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, in the early hours of Tuesday.

It began to move from the dock just after 5am on Friday after thousands of containers were exchanged.

The vessel, which is operated by the Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company, arrived in the UK from Rotterdam.

It started its maiden voyage from Ningbo in China in April.