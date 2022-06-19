World’s largest cargo ship arrives in UK port

The huge vessel arrived in the Port of Felixstowe on Sunday morning.

Gemma Bradley
Sunday 19 June 2022 09:34
The world’s largest cargo ship Ever Ace, holder of the record for most containers loaded on to a single vessel, arrives at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
The world’s largest cargo ship Ever Ace, holder of the record for most containers loaded on to a single vessel, arrives at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

The world’s largest cargo ship has arrived in the UK.

The vessel, called the Ever Ace, holds the record for the most containers loaded on to a single ship.

It arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, on Sunday morning.

Ever Ace arrives at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

The 1,300ft (400m) ship is capable of holding 23,992 standard containers.

Recommended

The vessel, which is operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation, arrived in the UK from Rotterdam.

It was built in 2021, and docked at Felixstowe on its maiden voyage in September that year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in