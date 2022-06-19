World’s largest cargo ship arrives in UK port
The huge vessel arrived in the Port of Felixstowe on Sunday morning.
The world’s largest cargo ship has arrived in the UK.
The vessel, called the Ever Ace, holds the record for the most containers loaded on to a single ship.
It arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, on Sunday morning.
The 1,300ft (400m) ship is capable of holding 23,992 standard containers.
The vessel, which is operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation, arrived in the UK from Rotterdam.
It was built in 2021, and docked at Felixstowe on its maiden voyage in September that year.
