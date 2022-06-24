Showers forecast over weekend threaten to dampen Glasto spirits

Downpours could drench the west of the UK on Saturday and more rain is predicted on Sunday, meteorologists say.

Nina Lloyd
Friday 24 June 2022 16:08
Festivalgoers in the rain during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Festivalgoers in the rain during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Showers expected over the weekend threaten to dampen spirits at Glastonbury Festival, with patchy weather forecast across the country.

Downpours could drench large parts of the UK on Saturday and lighter rain is predicted on Sunday, meteorologists say.

Revellers at Worthy Farm in particular may need to brace themselves for the wet weather, as forecasters say low pressure near the west will feed rain across the region.

Sunseekers at the east coast over the weekend may be in better luck, with beaches in holiday hotspots including Norfolk and Great Yarmouth expected to see the most sun.

Festivalgoers in the rain (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Temperatures are expected to remain average for the time of year, sitting in the teens and low 20s across Saturday and Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “There’s certainly a risk of some showers on and off at Glastonbury through this weekend.

“Low pressures will be close by to the west of the UK so at times will feed some showers in across the region. The showers are probably heaviest on Saturday by the looks of things.”

“Brisk” winds are also set for most parts of the country, with gusts of about 35mph expected in the west of the UK, he said.

“The best of the drier, sunny spells will be more towards the east and south east whereas the worst of the showers are generally likely out towards the west and northwest.”

Areas like Wales, western Scotland and Northern Ireland are also facing the worst of the winds, he said.

Mr Petagna explained June’s weather swings were due to a change in the direction of wind, from warmer breezes from Spain and France to colder ones coming from the Atlantic.

Recommended

The erratic conditions are expected to last until at least the end of next week, he said.

“It stays quite unsettled into next week, even until the end of next week, until Friday,” Mr Petagna said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in