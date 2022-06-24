Weekend showers threaten to dampen Glastonbury spirits

Showers expected over the weekend could dampen spirits at Glastonbury Festival, with patchy weather forecast across the country.

Downpours are set to drench the west of the UK on Saturday and more rain is predicted on Sunday afternoon, meteorologists have said.

Revellers at Worthy Farm may need to brace themselves as forecasters say low pressure will bring rain across the region.

Sunseekers on the east coast may have better luck, with beaches in holiday hotspots including Great Yarmouth in Norfolk expected to see the most sun.

Temperatures are expected to be average for the time of year, remaining in the teens and low 20s across Saturday and Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “There’s certainly a risk of some showers on and off at Glastonbury through this weekend.

“Low pressure will be close by to the west of the UK so at times will feed some showers in across the region. The showers are probably heaviest on Saturday by the looks of things.”

He added that “brisk” winds are also set to blow across most parts of the country, with gusts of around 35mph expected in the west.

“The best of the drier, sunny spells will be more towards the east and south-east, whereas the worst of the showers are generally likely out towards the west and north-west.”

Areas like Wales, western Scotland and Northern Ireland are also facing the worst of the winds, he said.

Mr Petagna said June’s weather swings are due to changes in wind direction, from warmer breezes from Spain and France to colder ones coming from the Atlantic.

The erratic conditions are expected to last until at least the end of next week, he added.

“It stays quite unsettled into next week, even till the end of next week, till Friday.”