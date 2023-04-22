Prince of Wales congratulates Hollywood-backed Wrexham on Football League return

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince of Wales has congratulated Wrexham on getting promoted to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who co-own the club, were among a 10,162 crowd watching the Welsh side secure the National League title on Saturday by beating Boreham Wood 3-1.

In a personal message after the match, William, who is president of the FA, said: “Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud. W”

Wrexham players were seen spraying champagne and singing in the changing room after the match in celebration.

Reynolds and McElhenney were joined by fellow actor Paul Rudd in their executive seating area as they celebrated Wrexham’s title and promotion.

Ant-Man star Rudd was seen drinking beer and singing songs with fans at the Turf next to the town’s Racecourse Ground before the match.

Paul Novielli, a fan from Kentucky in the US on his fourth trip to Wrexham, took a selfie with Rudd and Sandy, a fan from Canada, at the Turf and described the actor as “super nice”.

Mr Novielli, who runs a podcast called Up The Town dedicated to Wrexham AFC, said Rudd joined in with songs including Super Paul Mullin and Allez Allez Allez at the pub as he shared drinks with fans.

Formed in 1864, Wrexham are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional football team in the world.

The club spent 15 consecutive seasons in the National League – the fifth division of the English football system- but will be playing in League Two next season.