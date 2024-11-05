XL bully put down after girl, 10, dies in fatal attack by family’s pet dog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

An XL bully dog has been put down after fatally attacking a 10-year-old girl.

Savannah Bentham, from the Malton area of North Yorkshire, was fatally attacked by her family’s pet dog at home on Friday.

On Tuesday, the dog was identified as an XL bully and was euthanised by a vet, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Police said the dog had been with the family for four years and had a Certificate of Exemption under the new legislation. It had also been neutered.

An autopsy will take place on the dog to help determine if there were any medical factors involved, the force added.

In a statement issued by North Yorkshire Police on Monday, her family said: “We are utterly shocked and devastated by what happened to Savannah.

“We can’t believe we have lost our wonderful girl who we love so much.

“We thank everyone for their support and kindness as we struggle to come to terms with our loss.

“We ask that our family’s privacy is respected while we grieve for Savannah.”

Police were called to the scene by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at around 4.15pm on Friday.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals and a member of the public who came to the family’s aid, Savannah died at the scene.

An investigation into what happened is under way and the force said one line of inquiry is the dog’s behaviour, to try to find out why it attacked.

Police said all indications so far suggest it was out of character, and that the girl and the pet had a close and loving relationship.

The force said the dog will be destroyed.

A post-mortem examination was held on Sunday and an inquest will open in the coming days.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We again urge people not to speculate about the incident and to respect the family’s wish for privacy to grieve in peace.”