Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Four men have been charged with murdering a 37-year-old man who has been missing for more than one month.

Michael Wheeler, from Yeovil, Somerset, has not been seen or heard from since August 24, with concerns for his welfare raised on September 16.

Avon and Somerset Police said searches and other inquiries led officers to “fear he may have come to serious harm”, though he has not yet been found.

David Garland, 39, and Jack Rance, 28, both of no fixed abode, have now been charged with murdering Mr Wheeler along with Mark Roberts, 38, and Reuben Clare, 18, both of Yeovil.

The four defendants appeared before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and were remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “This is devastating news for Michael’s family and specialist officers are supporting them.”

One man arrested last week was re-arrested on Wednesday, with a man arrested on Monday currently on police bail.

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is also on police bail.

Detectives to working to find Mr Wheeler, with anyone with information asked to contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 5224244891.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.