Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours;

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests;

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 203 (54%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 174 (46%) have seen a fall.

Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 3,586 new cases in the seven days to January 21 – the equivalent of 1,973.9 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,403.7 for the seven days to January 14.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Peterborough has the second highest rate, up from 1,413.9 to 1,782.1, with 3,611 new cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the third highest rate, up from 1,241.1 to 1,770.5, with 3,846 new cases.

Newport has the highest rate in Wales (823.9, up from 634.7) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (598.6, down from 696.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Newry, Mourne & Down (up from 1,403.7 to 1,973.9)Lisburn & Castlereagh (1.029.7 to 1,599.8)Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,241.1 to 1,770.5)Woking (1,036.9 to 1,504.9)Ards & North Down (983.0 to 1,437.2)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 14.

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 1973.9, (3586), 1403.7, (2550)Peterborough, Eastern England, 1782.1, (3611), 1413.9, (2865)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 1770.5, (3846), 1241.1, (2696)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1599.8, (2343), 1029.7, (1508)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 1590.4, (2369), 1355.5, (2019)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands 1585.6, (2875), 1323.6, (2400)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1548.5, (2226), 1179.8, (1696)Bedford, Eastern England, 1521.6, (2658), 1181.0, (2063)Cambridge, Eastern England, 1509.6, (1888), 1171.4, (1465)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1508.1, (2103), 1079.3, (1505)Woking, South-east England, 1504.9, (1505), 1036.9, (1037)Northampton, East Midlands 1480.7, (3321), 1187.3, (2663)Watford, Eastern England, 1441.7, (1393), 1169.5, (1130)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1437.2, (2329), 983.0, (1593)Darlington, North-east England, 1410.6, (1515), 1455.3, (1563)Corby, East Midlands, 1405.8, (1027), 1229.2, (898)Reading, South-east England, 1404.5, (2252), 1226.8, (1967)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1391.8, (1683), 1156.9, (1399)Wokingham, South-east England, 1381.5, (2403), 975.6, (1697)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1380.2, (4728), 1133.2, (3882)County Durham, North-east England, 1366.8, (7287), 1404.1, (7486)Oxford, South-east England, 1359.0, (2060), 1070.0, (1622)Luton, Eastern England, 1358.6, (2901), 1194.7, (2551)South Tyneside, North-east England, 1358.4, (2053), 1677.3, (2535)Rushmoor, South-east England, 1348.7, (1273), 1154.8, (1090)Slough, South-east England, 1337.1, (2000), 1202.7, (1799)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1327.5, (3587), 1217.2, (3289)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 1320.0, (2606), 1471.5, (2905)Sunderland, North-east England, 1307.6, (3633), 1642.3, (4563)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1285.9, (2069), 906.8, (1459)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1277.0, (2270), 983.9, (1749)Fenland, Eastern England, 1270.6, (1297), 1005.1, (1026)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1270.2, (728), 1043.4, (598)Torbay, South-west England, 1262.7, (1720), 1079.2, (1470)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1261.2, (1010), 1037.7, (831)Eastbourne, South-east England, 1255.3, (1297), 1002.7, (1036)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1238.8, (1874), 969.1, (1466)Rugby, West Midlands, 1238.1, (1370), 1263.4, (1398)Kettering, East Midlands, 1231.8, (1259), 1032.2, (1055)South Holland, East Midlands, 1231.0, (1180), 996.3, (955)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1225.9, (1370), 904.6, (1011)Swindon, South-west England, 1224.0, (2728), 1098.8, (2449)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 1216.5, (1586), 1264.1, (1648)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1208.8, (3102), 1186.2, (3044)Dudley, West Midlands, 1208.3, (3895), 1223.2, (3943)Hounslow, London, 1205.4, (3276), 1224.9, (3329)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1204.4, (1086), 788.5, (711)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber 1202.1, (6517), 1345.3, (7293)Spelthorne, South-east England, 1201.5, (1200), 964.2, (963)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1200.0, (1490), 1066.3, (1324)Winchester, South-east England, 1199.9, (1511), 792.5, (998)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1196.5, (1262), 1061.0, (1119)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1194.0, (1122), 887.6, (834)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 1194.0, (1687), 1662.6, (2349)Sandwell, West Midlands, 1192.9, (3925), 1282.5, (4220)North Tyneside, North-east England, 1191.6, (2489), 1557.4, (3253)Warwick, West Midlands, 1184.2, (1716), 922.0, (1336)Cherwell, South-east England, 1183.4, (1797), 1010.2, (1534)Broadland, Eastern England, 1183.2, (1561), 880.8, (1162)Northumberland, North-east England, 1180.9, (3824), 1422.7, (4607)Hartlepool, North-east England, 1180.8, (1108), 1549.5, (1454)Waverley, South-east England, 1179.7, (1493), 851.0, (1077)Melton, East Midlands, 1177.2, (605), 934.0, (480)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1176.9, (1623), 901.3, (1243)Worcester, West Midlands, 1175.9, (1179), 1104.1, (1107)Gateshead, North-east England, 1171.6, (2366), 1396.9, (2821)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 1171.4, (3594), 1408.3, (4321)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1170.9, (1771), 874.7, (1323)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1170.4, (1044), 921.5, (822)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1163.2, (625), 1159.5, (623)Rutland, East Midlands, 1153.8, (467), 872.1, (353)Solihull, West Midlands, 1150.9, (2503), 984.9, (2142)Lincoln, East Midlands, 1149.4, (1150), 1002.5, (1003)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1144.2, (1135), 965.7, (958)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1143.4, (6255), 904.7, (4949)Runnymede, South-east England, 1139.2, (1029), 939.9, (849)Carlisle, North-west England, 1136.2, (1233), 1239.4, (1345)Walsall, West Midlands, 1135.6, (3256), 1258.4, (3608)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1135.0, (9066), 1234.7, (9863)Gloucester, South-west England, 1134.8, (1472), 983.0, (1275)Richmond upon Thames, London, 1133.0, (2245), 898.9, (1781)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1129.7, (2003), 936.3, (1660)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 1129.7, (2987), 1279.5, (3383)Crawley, South-east England, 1128.3, (1269), 1003.8, (1129)Hillingdon, London, 1122.0, (3467), 1114.5, (3444)Coventry, West Midlands, 1121.0, (4253), 1134.2, (4303)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1120.7, (1705), 855.1, (1301)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1120.2, (1133), 1264.6, (1279)Horsham, South-east England, 1109.5, (1614), 776.8, (1130)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1108.0, (2871), 1182.1, (3063)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 1107.6, (1520), 1445.0, (1983)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1106.4, (1069), 763.8, (738)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1105.4, (3251), 937.8, (2758)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1104.2, (1306), 1094.0, (1294)Elmbridge, South-east England, 1103.4, (1514), 909.5, (1248)Adur, South-east England, 1101.5, (707), 836.6, (537)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1099.7, (1106), 1001.3, (1007)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1098.6, (1010), 1018.1, (936)Preston, North-west England, 1098.2, (1583), 1259.1, (1815)Harborough, East Midlands, 1098.0, (1049), 950.4, (908)Wychavon, West Midlands, 1097.8, (1439), 819.3, (1074)Barnet, London, 1097.7, (4380), 1018.8, (4065)Harrow, London, 1096.5, (2767), 1077.9, (2720)Norwich, Eastern England, 1094.4, (1556), 906.6, (1289)Tamworth, West Midlands, 1092.8, (840), 1135.8, (873)Ipswich, Eastern England, 1092.1, (1485), 958.2, (1303)Harlow, Eastern England, 1091.9, (953), 1065.5, (930)Southampton, South-east England, 1090.3, (2757), 886.2, (2241)Leicester, East Midlands, 1088.3, (3853), 1160.3, (4108)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1085.3, (1437), 880.7, (1166)Ealing, London, 1085.1, (3693), 1223.8, (4165)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1083.0, (4779), 1170.7, (5166)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 1081.0, (1097), 1106.6, (1123)Chorley, North-west England, 1076.0, (1279), 1194.6, (1420)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 1075.1, (1613), 1387.7, (2082)Pendle, North-west England, 1074.4, (990), 1381.5, (1273)Redditch, West Midlands, 1074.0, (919), 896.4, (767)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1072.5, (1020), 896.9, (853)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1069.7, (1728), 1090.1, (1761)Stafford, West Midlands, 1063.4, (1466), 996.0, (1373)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1062.7, (1902), 902.3, (1615)Plymouth, South-west England, 1061.9, (2791), 940.5, (2472)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1060.8, (1192), 1092.8, (1228)Test Valley, South-east England, 1057.7, (1345), 940.5, (1196)Teignbridge, South-west England, 1057.5, (1428), 779.8, (1053)Dover, South-east England, 1054.7, (1250), 904.5, (1072)East Hampshire, South-east England, 1049.8, (1300), 834.2, (1033)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1049.5, (1100), 1042.8, (1093)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 1049.1, (3607), 1010.1, (3473)Exeter, South-west England, 1046.3, (1395), 846.8, (1129)Burnley, North-west England, 1045.4, (934), 1319.6, (1179)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 1043.2, (1512), 921.7, (1336)Merton, London, 1042.4, (2152), 985.7, (2035)Cheltenham, South-west England, 1041.9, (1209), 801.4, (930)South Ribble, North-west England, 1039.7, (1155), 1106.4, (1229)Boston, East Midlands, 1034.8, (733), 941.6, (667)Cheshire East, North-west England, 1033.4, (3996), 1025.4, (3965)Eastleigh, South-east England, 1030.1, (1396), 801.4, (1086)Daventry, East Midlands, 1028.2, (894), 951.1, (827)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1027.7, (2958), 896.8, (2581)Worthing, South-east England, 1026.8, (1137), 862.5, (955)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1024.5, (1473), 884.7, (1272)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1024.0, (939), 1008.8, (925)North Somerset, South-west England, 1023.3, (2206), 871.6, (1879)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 1021.8, (1544), 1236.2, (1868)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1019.8, (1522), 828.8, (1237)St Albans, Eastern England, 1019.3, (1522), 813.7, (1215)Kingston upon Thames, London, 1018.7, (1825), 883.1, (1582)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1018.5, (825), 911.1, (738)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1018.3, (6000), 1098.2, (6471)West Berkshire, South-east England, 1017.3, (1612), 835.5, (1324)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1017.0, (1455), 785.0, (1123)Lichfield, West Midlands, 1014.8, (1072), 951.4, (1005)Braintree, Eastern England, 1010.5, (1547), 853.1, (1306)Tameside, North-west England, 1007.9, (2289), 1129.4, (2565)Mansfield, East Midlands, 1007.8, (1102), 1086.4, (1188)Halton, North-west England, 1003.4, (1302), 1146.0, (1487)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1002.2, (957), 796.9, (761)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1002.1, (1237), 803.6, (992)Birmingham, West Midlands, 1001.0, (11417), 1087.3, (12401)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 997.5, (3120), 1163.7, (3640)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 996.8, (1292), 993.8, (1288)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 995.6, (2105), 1242.0, (2626)Sutton, London, 992.3, (2061), 878.2, (1824)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 989.7, (952), 908.7, (874)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 988.6, (1160), 978.4, (1148)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 988.0, (2451), 1307.3, (3243)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 983.9, (1905), 756.1, (1464)Gravesham, South-east England, 976.7, (1044), 874.7, (935)Fareham, South-east England, 976.5, (1136), 786.5, (915)Blaby, East Midlands, 974.0, (993), 959.3, (978)Mole Valley, South-east England, 972.0, (851), 800.7, (701)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 969.6, (1675), 1035.6, (1789)Swale, South-east England, 968.8, (1463), 811.8, (1226)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 968.6, (1101), 978.3, (1112)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 967.8, (2423), 825.2, (2066)Blackpool, North-west England, 966.9, (1338), 1279.1, (1770)Gosport, South-east England, 966.0, (818), 836.1, (708)Hastings, South-east England, 963.8, (892), 861.1, (797)Charnwood, East Midlands, 960.6, (1810), 948.4, (1787)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 959.6, (1100), 813.9, (933)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 958.7, (1271), 821.4, (1089)Babergh, Eastern England, 958.6, (889), 788.3, (731)Bristol, South-west England, 958.2, (4464), 899.2, (4189)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 957.4, (3366), 1194.9, (4201)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 956.9, (1525), 1031.0, (1643)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 956.4, (1130), 931.0, (1100)Stevenage, Eastern England, 954.6, (841), 900.1, (793)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 948.7, (1039), 870.2, (953)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 946.8, (1356), 853.9, (1223)Colchester, Eastern England, 940.7, (1855), 767.7, (1514)Arun, South-east England, 939.7, (1514), 691.4, (1114)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 938.9, (1140), 890.3, (1081)Ashford, South-east England, 935.0, (1225), 830.4, (1088)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 933.8, (982), 705.5, (742)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 933.5, (611), 1051.2, (688)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 928.2, (2708), 891.6, (2601)Lewes, South-east England, 926.3, (959), 738.0, (764)Hyndburn, North-west England, 921.9, (748), 1311.4, (1064)Brent, London, 921.4, (3020), 1085.0, (3556)Basildon, Eastern England, 921.3, (1728), 801.9, (1504)Torridge, South-west England, 921.1, (633), 748.0, (514)Shropshire, West Midlands, 921.0, (2997), 851.2, (2770)Maidstone, South-east England, 919.5, (1592), 798.8, (1383)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 919.3, (2436), 1117.4, (2961)Chichester, South-east England, 916.8, (1114), 730.0, (887)Portsmouth, South-east England, 916.7, (1968), 910.1, (1954)Fylde, North-west England, 916.1, (744), 1067.6, (867)Mid Devon, South-west England, 916.1, (763), 716.8, (597)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 913.8, (3136), 1024.8, (3517)Redbridge, London, 913.1, (2791), 936.3, (2862)South Hams, South-west England, 913.1, (803), 685.6, (603)Wirral, North-west England, 911.1, (2955), 1082.5, (3511)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 911.0, (845), 889.4, (825)Warrington, North-west England, 910.2, (1906), 1025.3, (2147)Havant, South-east England, 909.5, (1149), 761.4, (962)Hart, South-east England, 906.7, (885), 755.1, (737)Rother, South-east England, 903.7, (874), 692.7, (670)Dacorum, Eastern England, 901.2, (1401), 863.3, (1342)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 899.3, (943), 804.9, (844)Wiltshire, South-west England, 896.3, (4518), 755.6, (3809)Bromley, London, 895.9, (2981), 791.6, (2634)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 895.6, (1392), 794.0, (1234)Breckland, Eastern England, 894.1, (1263), 831.8, (1175)West Lancashire, North-west England, 888.2, (1017), 993.9, (1138)East Devon, South-west England, 884.7, (1310), 653.7, (968)Bury, North-west England, 879.9, (1678), 992.1, (1892)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 878.6, (1854), 853.0, (1800)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 875.7, (1063), 687.1, (834)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 874.4, (1167), 696.1, (929)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 872.7, (989), 823.3, (933)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 868.3, (1559), 773.0, (1388)Trafford, North-west England, 867.9, (2062), 940.3, (2234)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 867.4, (1592), 1029.7, (1890)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 863.6, (939), 949.1, (1032)Derby, East Midlands, 862.9, (2216), 1054.8, (2709)Lancaster, North-west England, 858.8, (1272), 938.4, (1390)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 858.5, (3408), 786.9, (3124)North Devon, South-west England, 857.7, (842), 850.6, (835)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 856.6, (1682), 792.9, (1557)South Somerset, South-west England, 854.2, (1441), 742.2, (1252)Medway, South-east England, 853.7, (2383), 783.5, (2187)Ashfield, East Midlands, 851.7, (1093), 921.0, (1182)Havering, London, 850.9, (2218), 805.7, (2100)Dartford, South-east England, 849.6, (969), 900.5, (1027)Bolton, North-west England, 847.2, (2442), 1087.3, (3134)Wandsworth, London, 845.2, (2787), 884.3, (2916)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 845.1, (1047), 813.6, (1008)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 842.4, (483), 945.3, (542)Guildford, South-east England, 840.0, (1263), 753.6, (1133)Stroud, South-west England, 837.9, (1013), 712.1, (861)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 837.8, (559), 1029.6, (687)Rochdale, North-west England, 832.1, (1861), 1095.9, (2451)Canterbury, South-east England, 827.5, (1380), 738.2, (1231)Tandridge, South-east England, 824.5, (730), 756.7, (670)Newport, Wales, 823.9, (1289), 634.7, (993)Rossendale, North-west England, 823.2, (588), 1047.1, (748)Thanet, South-east England, 820.7, (1161), 819.3, (1159)St. Helens, North-west England, 815.0, (1476), 1046.4, (1895)Bolsover, East Midlands, 814.2, (662), 1046.7, (851)Wealden, South-east England, 814.2, (1325), 677.8, (1103)Salford, North-west England, 813.5, (2137), 1040.4, (2733)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 812.8, (800), 935.7, (921)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 804.9, (991), 883.6, (1088)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 804.3, (639), 684.8, (544)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 802.1, (954), 751.6, (894)Maldon, Eastern England, 801.2, (524), 691.1, (452)Thurrock, Eastern England, 801.0, (1406), 878.5, (1542)Manchester, North-west England, 799.3, (4442), 993.8, (5523)Gedling, East Midlands, 796.7, (942), 806.0, (953)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 794.8, (493), 978.6, (607)Wigan, North-west England, 794.0, (2626), 992.7, (3283)Tendring, Eastern England, 792.7, (1168), 641.3, (945)Wyre, North-west England, 785.4, (888), 1079.0, (1220)Copeland, North-west England, 783.4, (533), 1072.9, (730)Knowsley, North-west England, 781.9, (1192), 1012.8, (1544)Stockport, North-west England, 779.7, (2294), 906.5, (2667)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 778.0, (1105), 771.7, (1096)South Lakeland, North-west England, 775.0, (813), 858.9, (901)Waltham Forest, London, 773.1, (2141), 837.7, (2320)Dorset, South-west England, 769.4, (2922), 669.6, (2543)Allerdale, North-west England, 768.7, (752), 1146.9, (1122)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 768.0, (669), 687.7, (599)Oldham, North-west England, 768.0, (1825), 949.0, (2255)Sefton, North-west England, 763.3, (2106), 935.8, (2582)New Forest, South-east England, 761.5, (1368), 697.5, (1253)Nottingham, East Midlands, 760.0, (2562), 851.1, (2869)Islington, London, 758.1, (1881), 785.1, (1948)Haringey, London, 758.0, (2019), 880.8, (2346)Castle Point, Eastern England, 754.5, (683), 681.6, (617)West Devon, South-west England, 749.9, (421), 632.4, (355)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 748.4, (1136), 719.4, (1092)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 746.5, (1171), 983.0, (1542)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 744.7, (4286), 654.9, (3769)Lewisham, London, 733.7, (2240), 783.8, (2393)Mendip, South-west England, 733.5, (853), 727.5, (846)High Peak, East Midlands, 733.0, (679), 791.3, (733)Eden, North-west England, 727.4, (391), 846.4, (455)Greenwich, London, 726.6, (2100), 818.9, (2367)Croydon, London, 726.3, (2822), 835.6, (3247)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 724.4, (1324), 763.8, (1396)Bexley, London, 718.8, (1792), 779.0, (1942)Tower Hamlets, London, 715.7, (2376), 876.9, (2911)Barking and Dagenham, London, 709.9, (1520), 817.3, (1750)Southwark, London, 708.1, (2266), 813.1, (2602)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 707.4, (935), 735.4, (972)Cotswold, South-west England, 702.4, (634), 719.0, (649)Liverpool, North-west England, 699.5, (3501), 949.1, (4750)Lambeth, London, 695.1, (2237), 833.7, (2683)Camden, London, 691.2, (1932), 746.3, (2086)Enfield, London, 690.7, (2304), 752.4, (2510)Westminster, London, 682.6, (1842), 847.1, (2286)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 681.4, (665), 748.0, (730)Hackney and City of London, London, 679.0, (1982), 838.7, (2448)Rochford, Eastern England, 667.6, (585), 615.1, (539)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 656.5, (671), 850.2, (869)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 641.4, (673), 943.5, (990)Newham, London, 635.3, (2257), 846.7, (3008)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 633.9, (383), 539.5, (326)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 624.8, (889), 609.3, (867)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 624.1, (804), 865.5, (1115)Brentwood, Eastern England, 622.7, (481), 686.2, (530)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 616.6, (343), 683.1, (380)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 606.1, (1152), 615.6, (1170)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 598.6, (307), 696.0, (357)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 597.7, (863), 660.0, (953)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 596.4, (1366), 628.2, (1439)Falkirk, Scotland, 591.1, (949), 704.4, (1131)Erewash, East Midlands, 590.5, (681), 745.7, (860)Dundee City, Scotland, 589.3, (877), 670.6, (998)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 581.3, (407), 621.3, (435)Fife, Scotland, 575.2, (2152), 703.5, (2632)Cardiff, Wales, 573.9, (2119), 568.5, (2099)East Lothian, Scotland, 569.0, (614), 696.9, (752)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 560.9, (852), 597.1, (907)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 556.5, (403), 668.3, (484)Caerphilly, Wales, 555.8, (1010), 558.5, (1015)Swansea, Wales, 546.3, (1347), 594.6, (1466)Torfaen, Wales, 542.0, (514), 508.3, (482)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 531.1, (1704), 721.9, (2316)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 528.8, (2790), 654.1, (3451)Wrexham, Wales, 524.1, (713), 634.3, (863)Bridgend, Wales, 522.6, (771), 526.0, (776)Inverclyde, Scotland, 517.8, (399), 563.2, (434)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 501.8, (482), 614.2, (590)Glasgow City, Scotland, 485.3, (3085), 696.5, (4427)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 482.8, (716), 572.5, (849)West Lothian, Scotland, 480.9, (884), 554.3, (1019)Midlothian, Scotland, 473.4, (441), 652.7, (608)Angus, Scotland, 469.7, (544), 620.8, (719)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 467.6, (1131), 529.6, (1281)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 461.6, (828), 617.6, (1108)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 461.3, (561), 621.7, (756)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 461.2, (624), 406.5, (550)Moray, Scotland, 458.7, (439), 478.5, (458)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 458.6, (1196), 515.0, (1343)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 455.1, (611), 581.8, (781)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 448.3, (396), 633.9, (560)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 447.7, (502), 481.5, (540)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 441.3, (377), 400.3, (342)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 440.9, (1504), 665.4, (2270)Highland, Scotland, 420.1, (989), 539.4, (1270)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 407.4, (443), 574.7, (625)Stirling, Scotland, 399.7, (376), 565.5, (532)Denbighshire, Wales, 395.2, (382), 473.8, (458)Monmouthshire, Wales, 392.0, (373), 464.5, (442)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 339.6, (90), 369.8, (98)Flintshire, Wales, 339.2, (532), 407.4, (639)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 337.7, (428), 396.8, (503)Conwy, Wales, 324.1, (383), 519.5, (614)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 313.7, (221), 478.4, (337)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 293.3, (338), 404.4, (466)Powys, Wales, 289.4, (385), 397.7, (529)Gwynedd, Wales, 282.0, (353), 373.9, (468)Ceredigion, Wales, 219.5, (160), 332.0, (242)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 169.6, (38), 236.6, (53)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 56.8, (13), 100.6, (23)