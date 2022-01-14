Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 10, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 11 (3%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 366 (97%) have seen a fall.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Middlesbrough has the highest rate in the UK, with 4,005 new cases in the seven days to January 10, the equivalent of 2,834.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 2,731.4 for the seven days to January 3.

Hartlepool has the second highest rate, up from 2,313.6 to 2,718.6, with 2,551 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 2,803.7 to 2,542.3, with 5,019 new cases.

Derry City and Strabane has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (2,351.9, down from 4,847.5); South Lanarkshire has the highest rate in Scotland (1,584.7, down from 2,736.7); and Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (1,320.8, down from 2,635.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Darlington (1,758.8 to 2,256.9)Hartlepool (2,313.6 to 2,718.6)South Tyneside (2,164.3 to 2,534.2)Sunderland (2,163.1 to 2,519.0)Torbay (1,141.6 to 1,339.0)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 3.

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 2834.7, (4005), 2731.4, (3859)Hartlepool, North-east England, 2718.6, (2551), 2313.6, (2171)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 2542.3, (5019), 2803.7, (5535)South Tyneside, North-east England, 2534.2, (3830), 2164.3, (3271)Sunderland, North-east England, 2519.0, (6999), 2163.1, (6010)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 2425.2, (3328), 2613.9, (3587)North Tyneside, North-east England, 2378.0, (4967), 2518.8, (5261)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 2351.9, (3554), 4847.5, (7325)Burnley, North-west England, 2259.8, (2019), 2529.5, (2260)Northumberland, North-east England, 2259.6, (7317), 2131.4, (6902)Darlington, North-east England, 2256.9, (2424), 1758.8, (1889)Blackpool, North-west England, 2209.1, (3057), 2470.0, (3418)Hyndburn, North-west England, 2202.6, (1787), 2562.5, (2079)Gateshead, North-east England, 2174.8, (4392), 2201.5, (4446)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 2149.6, (3225), 2250.2, (3376)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber 2113.5, (5243), 2583.1, (6408)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 2107.1, (1406), 3451.4, (2303)County Durham, North-east England, 2106.4, (11230), 1942.4, (10356)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands 2106.3, (2746), 2466.8, (3216)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 2085.9, (3107), 3023.8, (4504)Allerdale, North-west England, 2009.6, (1966), 2814.0, (2753)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1985.0, (6979), 2423.3, (8520)Copeland, North-west England, 1984.1, (1350), 3536.1, (2406)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 1962.4, (3565), 3123.8, (5675)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 1956.8, (6004), 1934.0, (5934)Pendle, North-west England, 1954.5, (1801), 2069.6, (1907)Halton, North-west England, 1935.9, (2512), 2762.8, (3585)Knowsley, North-west England, 1935.0, (2950), 2926.8, (4462)Preston, North-west England, 1933.4, (2787), 2076.4, (2993)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1926.2, (5104), 2498.3, (6620)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1903.5, (5954), 2346.7, (7340)Rochdale, North-west England, 1900.2, (4250), 2303.5, (5152)Salford, North-west England, 1887.7, (4959), 2608.3, (6852)Walsall, West Midlands, 1886.9, (5410), 2018.4, (5787)St. Helens, North-west England, 1881.9, (3408), 2897.9, (5248)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 1872.5, (4951), 2234.8, (5909)Wigan, North-west England, 1863.6, (6163), 2770.7, (9163)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 1863.0, (2186), 3877.7, (4550)Tameside, North-west England, 1859.0, (4222), 2463.9, (5596)Wyre, North-west England, 1855.5, (2098), 2197.8, (2485)Bolton, North-west England, 1849.1, (5330), 2261.2, (6518)Wirral, North-west England, 1845.9, (5987), 2845.5, (9229)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 1845.6, (1873), 2507.8, (2545)Rugby, West Midlands, 1842.7, (2039), 2027.1, (2243)Corby, East Midlands 1838.4, (1343), 1889.0, (1380)South Ribble, North-west England, 1834.6, (2038), 2665.5, (2961)Sandwell, West Midlands, 1823.5, (6000), 1949.0, (6413)Chorley, North-west England, 1807.0, (2148), 2586.0, (3074)Sefton, North-west England, 1801.7, (4971), 2643.4, (7293)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1800.7, (4666), 2064.6, (5350)Dudley, West Midlands, 1788.4, (5765), 2231.3, (7193)Leicester, East Midlands, 1756.0, (6217), 1905.7, (6747)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1753.2, (3707), 2095.2, (4430)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1752.6, (7734), 1998.2, (8818)Warrington, North-west England, 1748.8, (3662), 2445.1, (5120)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1748.6, (5990), 2654.1, (9092)West Lancashire, North-west England, 1748.5, (2002), 2555.5, (2926)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1745.3, (9462), 1591.5, (8628)Carlisle, North-west England, 1745.2, (1894), 2293.5, (2489)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 1745.1, (3791), 2498.7, (5428)Fylde, North-west England, 1743.6, (1416), 2264.5, (1839)Hounslow, London, 1724.6, (4687), 1968.2, (5349)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1722.9, (13762), 2004.3, (16010)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 1721.9, (1068), 2421.6, (1502)Liverpool, North-west England, 1718.2, (8599), 2470.5, (12364)Ealing, London, 1718.0, (5847), 1909.3, (6498)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1715.1, (2074), 1549.7, (1874)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1712.4, (2729), 2071.4, (3301)Rossendale, North-west England, 1703.7, (1217), 2055.1, (1468)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1700.6, (1720), 1771.8, (1792)Coventry, West Midlands, 1686.7, (6399), 1695.4, (6432)Bolsover, East Midlands, 1682.6, (1368), 2055.2, (1671)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1669.0, (4283), 1761.7, (4521)Derby, East Midlands, 1666.2, (4279), 2118.7, (5441)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1663.6, (4495), 1975.9, (5339)Oldham, North-west England, 1654.3, (3931), 2327.2, (5530)Mansfield, East Midlands, 1647.9, (1802), 1909.4, (2088)Peterborough, Eastern England, 1646.4, (3336), 1690.3, (3425)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 1644.0, (1076), 2080.9, (1362)Manchester, North-west England, 1643.6, (9134), 2023.2, (11244)Trafford, North-west England, 1643.2, (3904), 2222.0, (5279)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1637.5, (1840), 2270.2, (2551)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1636.4, (5616), 1920.2, (6590)Harlow, Eastern England, 1626.9, (1420), 2502.3, (2184)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1622.0, (2941), 1829.9, (3318)Cheshire East, North-west England, 1620.3, (6265), 2074.1, (8020)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1616.8, (2793), 1934.0, (3341)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1616.7, (9526), 2040.9, (12025)Watford, Eastern England, 1616.6, (1562), 2028.5, (1960)Tamworth, West Midlands, 1614.5, (1241), 1899.5, (1460)Blaby, East Midlands, 1613.5, (1645), 2471.8, (2520)Bury, North-west England, 1610.3, (3071), 2270.0, (4329)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 1603.0, (1682), 2830.5, (2970)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 1600.2, (5502), 2296.5, (7896)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1597.7, (1465), 2087.3, (1914)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 1595.0, (1813), 2051.6, (2332)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1593.1, (856), 1647.1, (885)Stockport, North-west England, 1591.8, (4683), 2487.8, (7319)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 1586.0, (2280), 2438.9, (3506)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1584.7, (5084), 2736.7, (8780)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1576.9, (1393), 2413.4, (2132)Brent, London, 1574.1, (5159), 1913.9, (6273)Luton, Eastern England, 1571.2, (3355), 1789.0, (3820)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 1568.6, (899), 2102.5, (1205)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 1567.5, (1854), 2096.7, (2480)Stafford, West Midlands, 1558.1, (2148), 1992.6, (2747)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 1557.8, (2019), 1649.6, (2138)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1551.4, (1626), 1988.4, (2084)Slough, South-east England, 1545.0, (2311), 1589.8, (2378)Hillingdon, London, 1544.9, (4774), 1882.1, (5816)Birmingham, West Midlands, 1544.9, (17620), 1608.6, (18346)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1544.7, (1918), 1959.5, (2433)South Lakeland, North-west England, 1544.3, (1620), 1933.2, (2028)Lichfield, West Midlands, 1542.1, (1629), 1915.0, (2023)Harrow, London, 1537.2, (3879), 1816.6, (4584)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1532.2, (1678), 1965.0, (2152)Inverclyde, Scotland, 1528.7, (1178), 2777.1, (2140)Northampton, East Midlands, 1519.9, (3409), 1624.7, (3644)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 1517.9, (1494), 1712.9, (1686)Reading, South-east England, 1506.8, (2416), 1638.4, (2627)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1502.7, (1634), 1511.0, (1643)Bedford, Eastern England, 1499.3, (2619), 1837.6, (3210)Ashfield, East Midlands, 1499.2, (1924), 2131.1, (2735)Solihull, West Midlands, 1496.2, (3254), 1852.5, (4029)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1482.3, (2067), 1951.3, (2721)Crawley, South-east England, 1481.2, (1666), 1924.9, (2165)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1480.1, (2391), 1580.4, (2553)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1475.5, (846), 1806.8, (1036)Rushmoor, South-east England, 1474.8, (1392), 1810.6, (1709)Lancaster, North-west England, 1470.4, (2178), 1952.5, (2892)Ipswich, Eastern England, 1466.4, (1994), 1609.1, (2188)High Peak, East Midlands, 1457.4, (1350), 2224.9, (2061)Swindon, South-west England, 1457.3, (3248), 2043.7, (4555)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1454.7, (1443), 1911.3, (1896)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1453.5, (1533), 1942.7, (2049)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1450.8, (1483), 2339.2, (2391)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 1448.4, (1866), 1957.6, (2522)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1447.7, (2597), 2670.7, (4791)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 1437.8, (2639), 1698.8, (3118)Charnwood, East Midlands, 1437.8, (2709), 1944.1, (3663)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1434.8, (1319), 1549.0, (1424)Harborough, East Midlands, 1434.0, (1370), 1927.0, (1841)Erewash, East Midlands, 1433.3, (1653), 2199.7, (2537)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 1428.5, (2092), 2197.3, (3218)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 1409.9, (1736), 1889.9, (2327)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1408.0, (1416), 1792.8, (1803)Thurrock, Eastern England, 1407.7, (2471), 2200.2, (3862)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 1407.4, (2040), 2563.8, (3716)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1404.6, (1253), 1799.2, (1605)Redbridge, London, 1402.5, (4287), 1921.1, (5872)Eastbourne, South-east England, 1402.4, (1449), 1454.6, (1503)Redditch, West Midlands, 1401.2, (1199), 2021.8, (1730)Barking and Dagenham, London, 1397.4, (2992), 2059.3, (4409)Merton, London, 1396.4, (2883), 1905.0, (3933)Kettering, East Midlands, 1393.2, (1424), 1941.1, (1984)Cherwell, South-east England, 1392.2, (2114), 1826.2, (2773)Worcester, West Midlands, 1389.3, (1393), 1572.8, (1577)Daventry, East Midlands, 1388.1, (1207), 1728.6, (1503)Portsmouth, South-east England, 1380.6, (2964), 1552.9, (3334)Eden, North-west England, 1380.4, (742), 1691.0, (909)Nottingham, East Midlands, 1379.4, (4650), 1720.3, (5799)Wokingham, South-east England, 1379.2, (2399), 1486.1, (2585)Oxford, South-east England, 1378.8, (2090), 1458.6, (2211)Bristol, South-west England, 1377.9, (6419), 1716.2, (7995)Glasgow City, Scotland, 1377.7, (8757), 2220.9, (14117)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 1375.8, (1847), 2217.5, (2977)Tower Hamlets, London, 1375.4, (4566), 1629.7, (5410)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1374.5, (4689), 2708.0, (9238)Spelthorne, South-east England, 1372.7, (1371), 2120.7, (2118)Lincoln, East Midlands, 1368.3, (1369), 1770.1, (1771)Woking, South-east England, 1367.9, (1368), 1718.9, (1719)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1362.2, (1280), 1675.1, (1574)Newham, London, 1361.2, (4836), 1803.4, (6407)Stevenage, Eastern England, 1352.9, (1192), 2051.0, (1807)Gedling, East Midlands, 1351.5, (1598), 2177.8, (2575)Wandsworth, London, 1351.4, (4456), 1659.2, (5471)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1349.9, (1081), 1630.8, (1306)Falkirk, Scotland, 1349.7, (2167), 2091.4, (3358)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1346.8, (2842), 1788.0, (3773)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1340.8, (1288), 2451.6, (2355)Torbay, South-west England, 1339.0, (1824), 1141.6, (1555)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1336.4, (2392), 1833.1, (3281)Cambridge, Eastern England, 1335.3, (1670), 1341.7, (1678)Thanet, South-east England, 1331.8, (1884), 1774.4, (2510)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1329.8, (2086), 1392.3, (2184)Warwick, West Midlands, 1324.3, (1919), 1685.9, (2443)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 1321.8, (1290), 2106.7, (2056)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 1320.8, (1907), 2635.3, (3805)Dartford, South-east England, 1317.8, (1503), 2058.7, (2348)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 1317.4, (2135), 2000.5, (3242)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1316.4, (1509), 1878.3, (2153)Barnet, London, 1314.5, (5245), 1689.9, (6743)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1313.2, (3862), 1772.6, (5213)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 1308.4, (1591), 2382.4, (2897)Gloucester, South-west England, 1308.3, (1697), 1548.9, (2009)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 1307.7, (1873), 1721.1, (2465)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1304.5, (1799), 1564.8, (2158)Croydon, London, 1303.0, (5063), 1986.6, (7719)Lambeth, London, 1302.3, (4191), 1817.2, (5848)Shropshire, West Midlands, 1300.8, (4233), 1777.7, (5785)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1297.1, (3784), 1597.3, (4660)Sutton, London, 1294.1, (2688), 2025.0, (4206)Basildon, Eastern England, 1294.0, (2427), 2090.6, (3921)Fife, Scotland, 1292.1, (4834), 1888.6, (7066)Runnymede, South-east England, 1289.8, (1165), 1638.5, (1480)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 1286.7, (1908), 1937.4, (2873)Havering, London, 1284.9, (3349), 2193.7, (5718)Haringey, London, 1275.7, (3398), 1698.1, (4523)Wrexham, Wales, 1274.5, (1734), 2072.7, (2820)Norwich, Eastern England, 1273.8, (1811), 1718.3, (2443)Gravesham, South-east England, 1272.3, (1360), 1829.0, (1955)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 1267.3, (1219), 1688.4, (1624)Southwark, London, 1265.6, (4050), 1793.3, (5739)Angus, Scotland, 1263.2, (1463), 1755.3, (2033)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1262.6, (1910), 1628.2, (2463)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1259.0, (1667), 1636.7, (2167)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1258.2, (1668), 1678.3, (2225)Enfield, London, 1257.5, (4195), 1748.3, (5832)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1257.3, (2235), 1692.7, (3009)Waltham Forest, London, 1257.3, (3482), 1878.4, (5202)Dacorum, Eastern England, 1251.8, (1946), 1830.1, (2845)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1251.1, (1550), 1611.1, (1996)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1246.9, (1010), 1755.5, (1422)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 1245.1, (2852), 1769.4, (4053)Plymouth, South-west England, 1244.9, (3272), 1513.1, (3977)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1244.2, (1789), 1521.7, (2188)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 1241.5, (1886), 1799.7, (2734)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 1240.5, (3106), 1661.1, (4159)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 1240.0, (1465), 1669.1, (1972)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1239.7, (2198), 1325.4, (2350)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1239.5, (1505), 1837.5, (2231)Bexley, London, 1238.3, (3087), 2009.2, (5009)Moray, Scotland, 1238.1, (1185), 2520.1, (2412)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1237.0, (1882), 1666.2, (2535)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1233.8, (2255), 1924.8, (3518)Swale, South-east England, 1229.7, (1857), 1745.5, (2636)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1228.0, (1864), 1925.7, (2923)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 1227.5, (889), 1552.0, (1124)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1224.1, (1618), 1965.6, (2598)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1223.6, (1135), 1781.0, (1652)North Devon, South-west England, 1222.4, (1200), 1271.3, (1248)Hackney and City of London, London, 1221.7, (3566), 1534.2, (4478)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1221.6, (6683), 1519.6, (8313)Dundee City, Scotland, 1221.6, (1818), 1857.9, (2765)Medway, South-east England, 1219.5, (3404), 1872.5, (5227)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 1218.6, (625), 2064.7, (1059)Test Valley, South-east England, 1218.1, (1549), 1527.2, (1942)Elmbridge, South-east England, 1217.8, (1671), 1739.6, (2387)Greenwich, London, 1216.8, (3517), 1886.3, (5452)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1212.1, (1809), 1777.6, (2653)Fenland, Eastern England, 1209.8, (1235), 1442.0, (1472)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 1209.2, (1356), 2119.7, (2377)Braintree, Eastern England, 1208.4, (1850), 1898.9, (2907)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 1202.5, (842), 3003.4, (2103)Melton, East Midlands, 1202.5, (618), 1990.5, (1023)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 1198.4, (1358), 1460.5, (1655)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1198.0, (2151), 1912.6, (3434)Gosport, South-east England, 1196.3, (1013), 1472.6, (1247)Kingston upon Thames, London, 1196.3, (2143), 1641.2, (2940)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1195.9, (3442), 1669.5, (4805)Bromley, London, 1195.5, (3978), 1904.4, (6337)Colchester, Eastern England, 1195.2, (2357), 1612.6, (3180)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 1194.4, (2889), 2775.0, (6712)Caerphilly, Wales, 1193.0, (2168), 2466.3, (4482)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1192.8, (1139), 1406.4, (1343)Islington, London, 1189.4, (2951), 1453.8, (3607)Swansea, Wales, 1187.9, (2929), 2414.8, (5954)Stirling, Scotland, 1186.2, (1116), 1878.2, (1767)South Holland, East Midlands, 1186.1, (1137), 1238.3, (1187)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1186.1, (1128), 1704.5, (1621)North Somerset, South-west England, 1184.7, (2554), 1413.9, (3048)Hart, South-east England, 1182.3, (1154), 1472.2, (1437)Southampton, South-east England, 1181.2, (2987), 1407.4, (3559)Lewisham, London, 1180.4, (3604), 1786.4, (5454)Conwy, Wales, 1179.5, (1394), 2356.5, (2785)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1178.9, (1282), 2282.3, (2482)Hastings, South-east England, 1177.7, (1090), 1301.9, (1205)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 1177.6, (6213), 1866.5, (9848)Bridgend, Wales, 1176.6, (1736), 2484.1, (3665)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 1176.4, (2236), 1989.2, (3781)Ashford, South-east England, 1175.4, (1540), 1518.9, (1990)Brentwood, Eastern England, 1170.3, (904), 1825.4, (1410)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 1167.8, (4636), 1498.5, (5949)Newport, Wales, 1165.9, (1824), 2255.7, (3529)Richmond upon Thames, London, 1165.3, (2309), 1515.1, (3002)Havant, South-east England, 1158.8, (1464), 1439.8, (1819)Worthing, South-east England, 1158.7, (1283), 1361.0, (1507)St Albans, Eastern England, 1155.3, (1725), 1608.0, (2401)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1154.4, (1746), 1480.4, (2239)Fareham, South-east England, 1153.5, (1342), 1499.1, (1744)Maidstone, South-east England, 1153.5, (1997), 1524.3, (2639)Eastleigh, South-east England, 1148.9, (1557), 1587.2, (2151)Dover, South-east England, 1148.4, (1361), 1421.8, (1685)Cheltenham, South-west England, 1147.9, (1332), 1345.2, (1561)West Berkshire, South-east England, 1146.0, (1816), 1524.0, (2415)Rutland, East Midlands, 1143.9, (463), 1474.9, (597)East Lothian, Scotland, 1143.7, (1234), 1776.6, (1917)West Lothian, Scotland, 1143.0, (2101), 2134.7, (3924)Wychavon, West Midlands, 1142.0, (1497), 1362.5, (1786)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 1141.9, (690), 2737.3, (1654)Castle Point, Eastern England, 1138.9, (1031), 2082.3, (1885)Adur, South-east England, 1138.9, (731), 1484.7, (953)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1138.1, (1519), 1566.7, (2091)Westminster, London, 1136.9, (3068), 1300.0, (3508)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1134.3, (631), 1677.2, (933)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1133.0, (1823), 1427.6, (2297)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1131.1, (2190), 1409.5, (2729)Boston, East Midlands, 1126.5, (798), 1157.6, (820)Tandridge, South-east England, 1121.5, (993), 1749.5, (1549)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1121.2, (1253), 1583.8, (1770)Exeter, South-west England, 1116.0, (1488), 1210.5, (1614)Flintshire, Wales, 1115.1, (1749), 2246.1, (3523)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1113.2, (1324), 1306.6, (1554)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1107.2, (2174), 1492.2, (2930)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 1105.9, (779), 2054.2, (1447)Babergh, Eastern England, 1095.6, (1016), 1607.8, (1491)Rochford, Eastern England, 1093.3, (958), 2145.5, (1880)Midlothian, Scotland, 1091.8, (1017), 1925.9, (1794)Cardiff, Wales, 1076.9, (3976), 1985.1, (7329)Breckland, Eastern England, 1076.1, (1520), 1306.1, (1845)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1071.3, (966), 1344.1, (1212)Wiltshire, South-west England, 1069.5, (5391), 1323.6, (6672)South Somerset, South-west England, 1068.8, (1803), 1242.5, (2096)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 1064.6, (1512), 1475.0, (2095)Mendip, South-west England, 1062.9, (1236), 1254.6, (1459)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1061.2, (1310), 1273.4, (1572)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 1058.5, (922), 1300.7, (1133)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1057.8, (1284), 1563.6, (1898)Mole Valley, South-east England, 1056.6, (925), 1452.9, (1272)East Hampshire, South-east England, 1055.4, (1307), 1302.5, (1613)Lewes, South-east England, 1045.2, (1082), 1375.5, (1424)Tendring, Eastern England, 1042.4, (1536), 1652.5, (2435)Guildford, South-east England, 1040.2, (1564), 1334.9, (2007)Horsham, South-east England, 1039.4, (1512), 1361.1, (1980)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1035.9, (1482), 1590.2, (2275)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1034.6, (1608), 1241.1, (1929)Camden, London, 1033.2, (2888), 1203.5, (3364)Waverley, South-east England, 1029.6, (1303), 1285.6, (1627)Torridge, South-west England, 1025.9, (705), 1095.8, (753)Denbighshire, Wales, 1018.0, (984), 2011.1, (1944)Dorset, South-west England, 1015.8, (3858), 1292.0, (4907)Winchester, South-east England, 1014.9, (1278), 1342.9, (1691)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 1014.3, (2645), 1555.3, (4056)Maldon, Eastern England, 1013.7, (663), 1752.3, (1146)Broadland, Eastern England, 1013.4, (1337), 1788.8, (2360)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 1005.7, (799), 1086.3, (863)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 1005.2, (1054), 1294.1, (1357)Torfaen, Wales, 1004.9, (953), 2402.1, (2278)Wealden, South-east England, 1000.4, (1628), 1292.9, (2104)Highland, Scotland, 983.3, (2315), 1796.3, (4229)Canterbury, South-east England, 976.8, (1629), 1364.2, (2275)South Hams, South-west England, 976.7, (859), 1134.8, (998)Powys, Wales, 972.0, (1293), 1777.0, (2364)New Forest, South-east England, 971.9, (1746), 1326.5, (2383)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 966.6, (934), 1210.9, (1170)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 955.6, (1005), 1302.7, (1370)Chichester, South-east England, 941.5, (1144), 1201.6, (1460)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 937.6, (801), 1388.3, (1186)Arun, South-east England, 934.7, (1506), 1203.4, (1939)Stroud, South-west England, 934.6, (1130), 1332.5, (1611)Teignbridge, South-west England, 932.3, (1259), 1136.0, (1534)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 929.8, (1258), 1996.4, (2701)Mid Devon, South-west England, 924.5, (770), 1057.8, (881)Cotswold, South-west England, 916.2, (827), 1161.0, (1048)Gwynedd, Wales, 876.4, (1097), 1796.7, (2249)West Devon, South-west England, 869.3, (488), 1031.4, (579)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 868.6, (4999), 1120.5, (6449)Rother, South-east England, 865.4, (837), 1000.9, (968)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 857.6, (1087), 1630.0, (2066)East Devon, South-west England, 846.2, (1253), 1110.2, (1644)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 820.9, (946), 1754.6, (2022)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 820.8, (1168), 908.0, (1292)Monmouthshire, Wales, 742.9, (707), 1388.1, (1321)Ceredigion, Wales, 681.8, (497), 1683.2, (1227)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 566.0, (150), 913.2, (242)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 517.9, (116), 1089.3, (244)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 450.4, (103), 739.0, (169)