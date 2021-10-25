Three teenagers dead after car crashes into tree in Rotherham

Three teenagers have died after their car crashed into a tree in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

Two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old were in a white Ford Fiesta when the car travelling down Kiveton Lane left the road and collided with a tree on Sunday evening, South Yorkshire Police said. Police were called to Kiveton Lane at 6.10pm, but the three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the families of the victims were notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at 6.10pm today (Sunday 24 October) to reports of a collision involving one car – a white Ford Fiesta.

“The car had been travelling along Kiveton Lane, close to the Todwick Court junction when it had left the road and collided with a tree.​The three occupants, two-19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.​ Please stay clear of the area this evening while emergency services carry out their work.​If you have any information relating to this collision, you can report this through 101 – incident number 676 of 24 October.”