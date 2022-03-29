Northern Shakespeare production leads to complaint about Yorkshire accents
Bosses said the customer left after an hour and asked for a refund, but was refused.
A member of the audience left a York production of As You Like It because the actors were using Yorkshire accents, a theatre boss has said.
The Northern Broadsides’ touring production of the Shakespeare play was being staged at the York Theatre Royal when the complaint was made last week.
Bosses said the customer left after an hour and asked for a refund, but was refused.
Theatre chief executive Tom Bird posted on Twitter: “We’ve got a complaint this morning @YorkTheatre from someone who left after an hour of @NBroadsides #AsYouLikeIt last week, because it had “Yorkshire accents” in it.
“That’s Yorkshire accents, right here in Yorkshire.
“They want a refund.”
He replied to someone who asked if the customer got their money back – “No chance”.
On its website, Northern Broadsides said: “The classics don’t belong to any one region, or voice – they’re part of our common culture.
“Using regional Northern voices, from Newcastle to Liverpool, makes our performances engaging and immediate, allowing audiences to hear and appreciate the words like never before.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.