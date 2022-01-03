Youth charged with murder of Croydon boy Zaian Aimable-Lina

The suspect, who has not been named, will appear in court on Tuesday, Scotland Yard said.

Ryan Hooper
Monday 03 January 2022 14:10
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina.

The 15-year-old suspect, who has not been named by police because of his age, is due to appear before magistrates in Bromley south London on Tuesday.

Zaian died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday December 30.

Zaian Aimable-Lina (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Wire)

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Another boy, also 15, has been released under investigation having originally been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Zaian was one of two teenagers stabbed to death in London within an hour on Thursday.

The second victim, a 16-year-old boy fatally attacked in Yiewsley, west London, made 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teenage homicides in London.

The victim of the second stabbing has yet to be named but a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

