Youth arrested over assault on US tourist in Dublin city centre

A man in his 50s received ‘life-changing’ injuries in the attack, gardai said.

Cillian Sherlock
Sunday 23 July 2023 12:06
The attack happened in Talbot Street in Dublin city centre on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)
The attack happened in Talbot Street in Dublin city centre on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)

A male youth has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in central Dublin.

Stephen Termini, a US tourist aged in his 50s, was said to have received “life-changing” injuries in the attack on Talbot Street in the Irish capital.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital after the attack on Wednesday, which was condemned as “vicious” by Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

On Sunday, gardai investigators said a juvenile had been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in north Dublin.

