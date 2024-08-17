Youth remanded in custody charged with stabbing army chaplain

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A teenager has appeared in an Irish court charged with stabbing an army chaplain in Co Galway.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was charged with assaulting Fr Paul Murphy at Renmore Barracks on Thursday.

Fr Murphy, in his 50s, was attacked at around 10.35pm and taken to University Hospital Galway.

He is recovering from multiple stab wounds after undergoing surgery.

A car being removed from the scene (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

The teenage boy was taken before the Children’s Court in Galway on Saturday where he was charged with assault causing harm.

Detective Sergeant Paul McNulty told the court the attack was “frenzied” and gardai believe the accused holds a “radical Islamist mindset”.

Garda Conor Breen, of Galway Garda Station, told the court the accused was arrested on Thursday and charged at 23.31 on Friday.

Gda Breen told the court the accused made no reply to the charge under caution.

The accused’s solicitor Jack Donohue applied for bail on his behalf.

Det Sgt McNulty, also of Galway Garda Station, said the state was objecting to bail over what he described as an “indiscriminate, unprovoked and frenzied” attack.

The detective said Fr Murphy outlined that he was driving back to the base and stopped to gain entry where he encountered an individual.

He pressed a button to roll down his vehicle’s window and it is alleged that the accused lunged at the chaplain with an eight-inch “hunting-style” knife which was later recovered from the scene.

A car wrapped in plastic at the scene at Renmore Barracks in Co Galway (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

The court heard the chaplain had “seven deep lacerations” to his arms which required surgery, as well as minor cuts to his body and face.

Det Sgt McNulty said CCTV from the barracks captured the “majority of the attack”, adding that there were 20 stabbing movements over a short period of time.

He said it was alleged that the accused clung on to the vehicle as Fr Murphy tried to drive away, out of picture of the CCTV.

The garda added that witnesses said the attack continued.

He told the court that members of the Defence Forces fired warning shots which initially “did not deter” the accused.

He said military personnel intervened and subdued the accused before his arrest by gardai.

He added that Fr Murphy was not known to the accused and there was an “indiscriminate and arbitrary selection” of the victim.

Det Sgt McNulty said there may be further charges.

He said gardai believe the accused “holds a radical Islamist mindset” and early analysis of seized devices showed content support the so-called Islamic State terrorist group.

Signage at Renmore Barracks in Co Galway (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added there was a “genuine fear” that the accused may interfere with potential witnesses who are mainly army personnel.

Describing the stabbing as a “random, sinister and unprovoked” incident, he objected to bail over concern the accused may “carry out further serious offences”.

Det Sgt McNulty also alleged that the accused may be a flight risk.

Requesting bail, Mr Donohue said the accused lived in the area and was attending school.

He said the accused did not live beside the barracks or know Fr Murphy.

He said the Children’s Act states that detention should only be used as a “last resort”, and the accused should be allowed to continue his education and preserve his relationship with his parents.

Mr Donohue said the boy’s parents, who were in court, would continue to support him and act as surety.

He said the boy was willing to abide by bail conditions including staying away from the barracks and potential witnesses, as well as abiding by a curfew and staying off social media.

However, Judge Gerard Furlong refused bail because of “the extreme seriousness of this case” and the strength of the evidence.

The boy was remanded in custody at Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus to appear again by videolink on Tuesday.

The judge directed that the boy have access to appropriate medical and psychological care.