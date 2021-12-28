Youth arrested in murder probe after teenager stabbed to death
Jermaine Cools, 14, died in hospital in south London on November 18.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old in south London
Officers were called to London Road, Croydon at 6.40pm on November 18 to reports of a fight among a group of people.
No suspects or victims were found at the scene, but police were called at around 7.10pm to a south London hospital where Jermaine Cools had self-presented with stab wounds.
Despite the efforts of medical staff, the 14-year-old was pronounced dead.
In a statement on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said Jermaine’s next of kin had been informed.
A post-mortem examination gave the Croydon boy’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
Officers are calling for any witnesses or anyone with any information to call them on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or go online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.