Youth charged with teenager’s stab murder

A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in north London.

Kane Moses, 19, was killed in Tottenham High Road on Friday September 30.

The cause of death was confirmed as a stab wound to the chest after a post-mortem examination on October 2.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Edinburgh on Wednesday in connection to Mr Moses’s death.

He was charged with murder on Friday after being taken to a London police station.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called at 5.30pm on September 30 after reports of an altercation near Holcombe Market.

They found Mr Moses with stab wounds at the scene, and he died shortly after.

The investigation found there was also evidence of a gun being fired.

Detective Inspector Daniel Catmull said at the time of the incident: “My heart goes out to the family of this young man.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and I can assure them of my total commitment to finding and bringing to justice whoever was responsible for this brutal attack.

“Although it is believed that the victim died of stab injuries, there was also evidence of a firearm having been discharged.

“This forms a crucial part of the police investigation, and detailed forensic work continues at the scene along with many other lines of inquiry.

“Local people have been coming forward to tell us what they saw and I am very grateful to them. However, I know there are more people who saw what happened or know information crucial to our investigation.

“I need those people to do the right thing and contact police or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crimestoppers.”