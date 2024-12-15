Illegal Channel crossings rise as Cooper refuses to set migration deadline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has refused to set herself a deadline to bring illegal migration to heel despite admitting that the rate of illegal Channel crossings is “far too high”.

Nearly 13,500 migrants have been removed from Britain since the election, the Government has said, as the Home Secretary promised a “step change” in tackling illegal working.

Labour previously pledged to return more people who do not have a right to stay in the UK halfway through their first year in office than any other six-month period since 2018.

The announcement comes amid a continued rise in Channel crossings, with more than 21,000 migrants having arrived in Britain by small boat alone since July.

Ms Cooper told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that, while the number of asylum seekers entering Britain via boat is too high, she is wary of giving herself a deadline to solve the problem.

She said: “These levels are far too high, this is dangerous what’s happening.

“Of course we want to continue to progress, of course we want to see the boat crossings come down as rapidly as possible.”

She added that she is also wary of adding herself to the list of home secretaries that make pledges on migration that they invariably fail to keep.

The Home Secretary also pushed back on claims that migration has fallen down the Government’s list of priorities.

She said: “We have made clear border security… is one of the foundations. We have made it clear we need to reduce both legal migration and illegal migration, it is a clear priority for the government in terms of tackling these dangerous boat crossings.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper (second left) during a Calais Group meeting, co-chaired by the UK and Germany, in London (Henry Nicholls/PA)The Home Office on Sunday said almost 13,460 people had been removed since the country went to the polls on July 4, which is the highest rate since 2019.

It claimed the Government was “on track” to deliver on its returns pledge, which would need to be met by early January.

The Conservatives highlighted that the number of Channel crossings is higher than the same period last year, saying Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper were “failing to control our borders and should hang their heads in shame”.

Some 21,306 people have come to the UK via small boat since July 5, with 609 arrivals on Thursday making it the busiest December day for crossings on record.

Another 298 migrants made the journey on Friday, according to provisional Government figures.

Some 34,880 people have arrived in Britain on small boats so far this year, up 20% on this time last year but down 22% on 2022.

Ms Cooper, who visited Rome on Saturday for talks with her Italian counterpart on people-smuggling, insisted the Labour administration had “intensified” border security measures since coming to office.

She pledged a crackdown on “exploitative” illegal working to address “the promise of illegal jobs that are used by criminal smuggling gangs to sell spaces in small boats”.

New technology including body-worn cameras and fingerprint kits will be rolled out next year to more than 1,200 immigration enforcement officers in a bid to strengthen evidence that can be collected in raids, the Government said.

A new “upstream communications campaign” aimed at debunking lies about job prospects in the UK told by people-smuggling gangs to encourage small boat crossings has also been launched, it said.

It will include warnings to potential migrants about the exploitative practices of employers and the inhumane living conditions faced by workers, based on real testimonies, the department said.

Ms Cooper said: “Illegal working is a blight on our economy. It is deeply exploitative and undercuts those employers who do the right thing and play by the rules.

“Since the election, we have intensified our efforts to crackdown on exploitation and illegal working – the number of operations and arrests are up, and we are on track to meet our target of increasing removals to the highest level for five years.

“I am boosting the capabilities of our immigration enforcement officers to make sure they have the tools they need to further crack down on illegal working and shine a light on the hidden economy and false promises that criminal smuggling gangs are using to encourage people to cross the Channel in small boats.

“If you employ people illegally, you will face consequences. The rules must be respected and enforced.”

Between July 5 and December 7, a total of 13,460 returns were recorded, of which 3,690 were enforced for people with no legal right to remain in the UK, according to Government statistics.

Starmer and Cooper are completely failing to control our borders and should hang their heads in shame Shadow home secretary Chris Philp

The remaining 9,770 are understood to be voluntary returns and foreign national offenders, though it is unclear how many of either category are represented in the combined figure.

This compares with 2,960 enforced returns over the same period in 2023, an increase of 25%.

Home Office data published last month showed the number of enforced returns had jumped to the highest level in nearly six years.

Some 2,061 took place in July to September 2024, up 12% on the previous quarter and an increase of 29% on the same period in 2023.

It is the highest quarterly total since October to December 2018 – when the figure was 2,087, according to Home Office data published on Thursday.

The latest figure covers the period that saw Labour win the general election on July 4.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “These return figures just continue the upward trajectory we have been on under the previous government.

“In their first three months, returns of people crossing by small boat amounted to under 5% of the arrivals in that period and small boat returns were actually lower than the period before the election.”

Mr Philp said that an increase of more than 6,000 in the number of asylum seekers being temporarily housed in hotels since the end of June was also “making a mockery of Labour’s pledge to end hotel use”.

“Starmer and Cooper are completely failing to control our borders and should hang their heads in shame,” the shadow minister said.