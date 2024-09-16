Mum pays tribute to son killed by drunk driver on what would have been first birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A woman whose baby son and sister were killed by a drunk driver has paid tribute on what would have been the infant’s first birthday.

Zackary Blades was eight months old when he and his aunt Karlene Warner, 30, died in a collision on the A1(M) in May this year. The baby’s mother Shalorna Warner was driving the car that was hit by 38-year-old Darryl Anderson.

Speaking on what would have been Zackary’s first birthday, Shalorna said life keeps her busy but “the reality is that they are both not here.” She said she finds comfort in knowing the pair are together.

She said: “Karlene was such a protective big sister and also an amazing mum. One positive is I know that Karlene will be taking good care of Zackary - I’ve always said that.”

Zackary would have turned one on 12 September and his loved ones marked the occasion by hosting a fundraising event at a local school. They are aiming to raise £70,000 to build what they have called a ‘Together Room’ at Darlington Memorial Hospital to allow families to be together during times of crisis and grief.

Shalorna was on her way to pick up her sister from Newcastle Airport, where she had just completed one of her first shifts as a TUI air hostess. As they were driving back towards Durham, Mr Anderson, also leaving the airport and heading to Yorkshire, crashed into the back of their car.

An investigation later found Mr Anderson was driving at 141mph and had taken a photo of his speedometer moments before the crash. He was also almost three times the drink-drive limit. He was jailed for 17 years at Durham Crown Court on July 9.

Shalorna said: “Every penny raised today will go towards that [room]. We held it today because this week it would have been Zack’s first birthday on September 12. It feels good to see how many people have come out to support us. But when you take a step back and think about why we are really here it hits home. We always knew we wanted to do something good in the world in their names.”

Also at the fundraiser and speaking to attendees were Zackary’s grandparents, Nigel and Alison Warner. They said he was “such a wonderful child” who was “always happy.”

Alongside their fundraising, the family also set up a petition in hopes of introducing a mandatory lifelong driving ban for deaths caused by dangerous driving.

She previously described her son as her ‘rainbow baby’ - a term used for an infant born to a family who have previously lost a pregnancy.