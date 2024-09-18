Pet living in safe house for women named National Cat of the Year

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A seven-year-old London cat with a “gift of empathy” who lives at a safe house for women who have been enslaved, exploited and trafficked has won a national award.

Black and white Marley beat thousands of other entries to be named Cats Protection’s National Cat of the Year 2024 in recognition of the way he helps people at Caritas Bakhita House in London by offering them comfort.

Head of Caritas Bakhita House Karen Anstiss, 59, said: “I’m so proud Marley has won National Cat of the Year – he’s a wonderful example of the power of love.

“Often Marley placing a paw on our guests’ legs is the first kindness they’ve experienced in years. He has this incredible gift of empathy and has assisted many, many women along the road to recovery.”

Caritas Bakhita House – currently home to 11 women from 11 countries – adopted Marley four years ago, after he stayed in a rescue shelter and was taken in by a family whose other cat bullied him.

“Before he went into rescue, I think he had a hard time. So, he recognises our guests’ trauma because he has suffered too,” Ms Anstiss said.

“Initially he sits really close, to see how the women respond. Then he gently puts a paw on their leg letting them know they’re not alone.

Marley really is the fluffy heart of our home Karen Anstiss, Caritas Bakhita House

“We had one guest who was so traumatised she didn’t speak to us – only to Marley – and because she trusted him, over time we were able to reach her.”

Ms Anstiss said Marley is also staff supervisor, a security guard patrolling the grounds, and chief gardener.

She said that “nobody is allowed to touch his patch of daisies”.

He is a popular for art therapy, often joins the staff and guests at dinner, and one guest even composed a song for him.

“Marley really is the fluffy heart of our home,” Ms Anstiss said.

To reach the final four cats in the National Cat Awards, Marley first won the incredible cats category, which celebrates cats whose bond with their humans inspires extraordinary acts of love, in a public vote.

He was then selected as overall National Cat of the Year by a panel of celebrity judges, winning a trophy and prize package which included a £200 pet store voucher.

He follows in the pawprints of last year’s winner Zebby, who won National Cat of the Year 2023 in recognition of how he supports his deaf owner Genevieve Moss by alerting her to sounds around the home.

The nation’s biggest celebration of cats was held at London’s One Marylebone on September 18 and hosted by novelist, presenter and self-confessed cat lady Dawn O’Porter.

Other category winners this year included Zara, the winner of the family cat category, who offered pastoral care to the congregation at St John the Evangelist in Bexley, comforting mourners and starring in wedding photographs.

Cilla was the winner of the connected category, as a school cat at Outwoods Primary School in Atherstone, Warwickshire, who calms pupils before their SATs and sparked donations of £5,000 worth of books from social media followers around the world, restocking the school library.

The winner of the senior cats category was 21-year-old Miss Dave Mittens, who has shared a lifetime of love with her owners.