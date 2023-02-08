For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Downing Street to meet with Rishi Sunak in his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine today, 8 February.

The Ukrainian president will also visit troops and address Parliament.

The visit comes after the UK prime minister announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots so they will be able to fly ophisticated Nato-standard jets, which was a key request from Mr Zelensky.

New sanctions on those who have helped Vladimir Putin build his personal wealth and firms which have profited from the war are also expected to be announced.

The prime minister will offer longer-range firepower to help counter Russia’s ability to strike at Ukraine’s towns and energy facilities.

“President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Mr Sunak said.

Sign up for our newsletters.