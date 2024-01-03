In Pictures: Zookeepers carry out annual count of all creatures great and small
Zoos are required to give annual updates of their numbers.
ZSL London Zoo’s annual ritual of counting its animals was carried out at the start of a new year for the London attraction.
Zoos are required by law to give annual updates of the numbers of creatures in their menageries and all creatures great and small had to be accounted for as zookeepers got to work on the stocktake.
Galapagos tortoises were not too much of a flight risk while the counting was under way but the zookeeper tasked with totting up the penguins had a much trickier task with the agile and slippery crowd pleasers, whether they were waddling or taking a deep dive.
The keeper assigned to millipedes was doubtless relieved he was carrying out a headcount rather than measuring footfall.
Tigers and zebras were also to be reckoned with at the popular London venue.