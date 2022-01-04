In Pictures: Count us in… animals look to help as zoo launches annual audit
The stocktake takes keepers almost a week to complete.
Penguins monkeys and camels were amongst the first in line as ZSL London Zoo began its annual stocktake.
Each year, zookeepers armed with clipboards and calculators tally up every creature at the zoo.
Asiatic lions were among those being tallied up by keepers at the zoo.
The audit takes keepers almost a week to complete and the information is shared with other zoos around the world.
