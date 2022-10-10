Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Top EU diplomat laments slow start for Ukraine training plan

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is lamenting the bloc’s slow pace of action in setting up a military training mission for the Ukrainian armed forces

Via AP news wire
Monday 10 October 2022 11:59
Belgium EU Israel
Belgium EU Israel
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The European Union’s top diplomat criticized Monday the bloc’s slow pace of action in setting up a military training mission for the Ukrainian armed forces, as foreign ministers prepare to discuss the plan next week.

“We had been discussing about the Ukrainian training mission before the war. Before the war. For months, for months before the war,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a conference of the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors.

“Then the war comes and people said, ‘Oh, we should have done it. Yeah, we should have done it. And now we are doing it quickly.’ Well, quickly. For the standards of European standards,” Borrell said to laughter from the envoys. “Quickly for the European standard means a couple of months.”

EU foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss the training mission at talks in Brussels on Oct. 17, almost eight months after Russia launched the war. Several EU and NATO member nations are already helping to train the Ukraine armed forces on a bilateral basis.

___

Recommended

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in