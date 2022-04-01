Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Russian troops left the Chernobyl nuclear site as Ukraine braces for attacks elsewhere in the country. The governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships into Russian territory early Friday morning and striking an oil depot.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CUBA’S CARS -- Francisco Pérez Rodríguez has a car problem — one that’s starting to be all too common for many Cubans.He’s been rebuilding the engine of his father-in-law’s Moskvich — one of tens of thousands of cars and other vehicles that poured into Cuba from its Cold War allies in the Soviet bloc and later Russia over the past half century. To run, it needs a new timing belt. But Pérez Rodríguez said that’s something only available these days in Russia.

ROMANIA TRANSYLVANIA REFUGEES - Despite Romania being used mainly as a transit point for hundreds of thousands of refugees, one city in Transylvania, home of Dracula character, reports that 75 percent of Ukrainians who arrived there decided to stay and integrate into local society. Romania opened its doors for Ukrainian refugees, offering temporary identification documents and work permits, in order to make life easier for those who escaped the war.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian troops have left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site. Ukrainian authorities say the soldiers departed early Friday after returning control to Ukraine. Meanwhile, eastern parts of the country braced for renewed attacks and Russians blocked another aid mission to the besieged port city of Mariupol. By Nebi Qena and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1:200 words, photos, videos, developing. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DRAFT FEARS — As the Russian army bogs down in Ukraine, many youths back home feel increasingly jittery about the prospect of being drafted and sent into combat. A regular spring conscription starts Friday, aiming to round up 134,500 young men for a one-year tour of duty. That is making such fears particularly acute. SENT: 1,100 text

CHINA-EU — The European Union will seek China’s assurances that it won’t assist Russia in circumventing economic sanctions leveled over the invasion of Ukraine at an annual summit Friday. EU officials also say they will look for signs that Beijing is willing to cooperate on bringing an end to the war at the virtual meeting. By Ken Moritsugu. SENT: 550 words, photos.

UKRAINE-INVASION-REFUGEES - African refugees say the recent decision to grant refugee status and other humanitarian protections to Ukrainians fleeing war underscores the racial bias inherent in American immigration policy. Wilfred Tebah says he and other immigrants from Cameroon have long been deserving of similar humanitarian considerations. They also argue that Congo and Ethiopia should qualify because of their ongoing conflicts, as should Mauritania. By Philip Marcelo. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-AUSTRALIA - Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that Australia will send armored Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically asked for them while appealing to Australian lawmakers for more help in Ukraine’s war against Russia. SENT: 570 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-RELIGIOUS-MINORITIES - The top-ranking Ukrainian Catholic cleric in the United States warned that religious minorities in the Eastern European country stand to be “crushed” if Moscow gains control, as fighting raged on more than a month after the Russian invasion began. SENT: 570 words, photo.

